Announcement regarding situation for acquisition of own shares [PDF:23KB]

Announcement regarding situation for acquisition of own shares

02/28/2019 | 11:32pm EST

CHIBA BANK NEWS

March 1, 2019

Company Name: Representative:

Stock Exchange Listing:The Chiba Bank, Ltd. Hidetoshi Sakuma, President Tokyo (code: 8331)

For Inquiry: Takashi Makinose, General Manager, Corporate Planning Division

Announcement regarding situation for acquisition of own shares

(Under the provisions of its Articles of Incorporation pursuant to paragraph 2, Article 165 of the Companies Act of Japan)

The Chiba Bank, Ltd. has acquired its own shares as follows, under Article 156, as applied pursuant to paragraph 3, Article 165, of the Companies Act.

Details of acquisition

(1) Type of acquired shares

Common stock

(2) Period of acquisition

From February 7, 2019 to February 28, 2019

(3) Total number of shares acquired

5,928,100 shares

(4) Total cost of acquisition

3,999,993,400 yen

(5) Method of acquisition

Purchased on the Tokyo Stock Exchange (Trust method)

(Reference)

1.

Resolution of the Board of Directors' Meeting held on February 6, 2019

(1) Type of shares to be acquired

Common stock

(2) Total number of shares to be acquired

Up to 10 million shares

(3) Total cost of acquisition

Up to 5.0 billion yen

(4) Period of acquisition

From February 7, 2019 to March 11, 2019

2. The number of own shares acquired from February 6, 2019 (the day of the Board of Directors'

Meeting) to February 28, 2019.

(1) Total number of shares acquired

5,928,100 shares

(2) Total cost of acquisition

3,999,993,400 yen

Disclaimer

Chiba Bank Ltd. published this content on 01 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 March 2019 04:31:02 UTC
