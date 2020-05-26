Log in
Chico's FAS, Inc. : Announces First Quarter Sales and Earnings Conference Call

05/26/2020 | 04:07pm EDT

FORT MYERS, Fla., May 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Women's specialty retailer Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE: CHS) (the "Company") will host a conference call with security analysts on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 beginning at 8:30 a.m. ET to review the operating results for the first quarter ended May 2, 2020.    

The conference call is being webcast live over the Internet, which you may access in the Investors section of the Company's corporate website, www.chicosfas.com. A replay of the webcast will remain available online for one year at http://chicosfas.com/investors/events-and-presentations.

The phone number for the call is 1-877-883-0383.  International callers should use 1-412-902-6506. The Elite Entry number, 0077814, is required to join the conference call. Interested participants should call 10-15 minutes prior to the 8:30 a.m. start to be placed in queue.

ABOUT CHICO'S FAS, INC

Chico's FAS is a Florida-based fashion company founded in 1983 on Sanibel Island, Fla. The Company reinvented the fashion retail experience by creating fashion communities anchored by our Most Amazing Personal Service, which put the customer at the center of everything we do. As one of the leading fashion retailers in North America, Chico's FAS is a company of three unique brands – Chico's, White House Black Market and Soma – each thriving in their own white space, founded by women, led by women, providing solutions that millions of women say give them confidence and joy.

Our Company has a passion for fashion, and each day, we provide clothing, shoes and accessories, intimate apparel and expert styling in our brick-and-mortar boutiques, digital online boutiques and through Style Connect, the Company's proprietary digital styling tool that enables customers to conveniently shop wherever, whenever and however they prefer.

As of May 2, 2020, the Company operated 1,332 stores in the U.S. and Canada and sold merchandise through 70 international franchise locations in Mexico and 2 domestic franchise airport locations. The Company's merchandise also is available at www.chicos.com, www.chicosofftherack.com, www.whbm.com, www.soma.com and www.mytelltale.com.

To learn more about Chico's FAS, visit www.chicosfas.com. The information on our corporate website is not, and shall not be deemed to be, a part of this press release or incorporated into our federal securities law filings.

Investor Relations Contact: 
Tom Filandro
ICR, Inc.
(646) 277–1235
tom.filandro@icrinc.com

Chico's FAS, Inc. • 11215 Metro Parkway • Fort Myers, Florida 33966 • (239) 277-6200

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/chicos-fas-inc-announces-first-quarter-sales-and-earnings-conference-call-301065432.html

SOURCE Chico's FAS, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2020
