CHICO'S FAS, INC. (CHS)
Chico's FAS, Inc. : to Host Earnings Call

08/29/2018 | 12:33pm CEST

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 29, 2018 / Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE: CHS) will be discussing their earnings results in their Q2 Earnings Call to be held on August 29, 2018 at 8:30 AM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call - visit https://www.investornetwork.com/company/C-A5E80517653F7.

To receive updates for this company you can register by emailing info@investornetwork.com or by clicking get investment info from the company's profile.

About Investor Network

Investor Network (IN) is a financial content community, serving millions of unique investors market information, earnings, commentary and news on the what's trending. Dedicated to both the professional and the average traders, IN offers timely, trusted and relevant financial information for virtually every investor. IN is an Issuer Direct brand, to learn more or for the latest financial news and market information, visit www.investornetwork.com. Follow us on Twitter @investornetwork.

SOURCE: Investor Network


© Accesswire 2018
Latest news on CHICO'S FAS, INC.
12:33pCHICO'S FAS, INC. : to Host Earnings Call
AC
08/28CHICO FAS : Announces Second Quarter Sales and Earnings Conference Call
AQ
08/24CHICO'S FAS, INC. : half-yearly earnings release
08/13CHICO'S FAS, INC. : Announces Second Quarter Sales and Earnings Conference Call
PR
08/06CHICO FAS : Completes $200 Million Credit Facility with Wells Fargo
AQ
08/03CHICOS FAS INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement (form 8-K)
AQ
07/17TUESDAY SECTOR LEADERS : General Contractors & Builders, Apparel Stores
AQ
07/16Free Pre-Market Technical Pulse on Chico's FAS and Three More Apparel Stores ..
AC
06/26CHICOS FAS INC : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders, Other Even..
AQ
06/25CHICO FAS : Declares Cash Dividend of $0.085 Per Share
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/28Notable earnings before Wednesday?s open 
08/28Strong data reads for mall sector 
08/21Signs of retail recovery continue 
08/15Winners and losers from the retail sales report 
08/13Chico's FAS Is A Bargain You Likely Haven't Heard About Yet 
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 2 156 M
EBIT 2019 111 M
Net income 2019 80,9 M
Finance 2019 284 M
Yield 2019 3,87%
P/E ratio 2019 13,80
P/E ratio 2020 12,06
EV / Sales 2019 0,40x
EV / Sales 2020 0,39x
Capitalization 1 151 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 9,09 $
Spread / Average Target 3,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Shelley G. Broader President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
David F. Walker Chairman
Todd E. Vogensen Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Ann Elizabeth Joyce Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
John J. Mahoney Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHICO'S FAS, INC.1.02%1 151
SHIMAMURA CO., LTD.-16.77%3 426
NINGBO PEACEBIRD FASHION CO LTD-13.28%1 600
ARITZIA INC27.19%1 438
SHENZHEN ELLASSAY FASHION COLTD-23.39%850
TOKYO BASE CO LTD-85.51%273
