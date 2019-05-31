CHIGO : MAJOR AND CONNECTED TRANSACTION DISPOSAL OF CERTAIN SHARES IN A SUBSIDIARY FURTHER DELAY IN DESPATCH OF CIRCULAR (in PDF)

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CHIGO HOLDING LIMITED

志高控股有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 449)

MAJOR AND CONNECTED TRANSACTION

DISPOSAL OF CERTAIN SHARES IN A SUBSIDIARY

FURTHER DELAY IN DESPATCH OF CIRCULAR

Reference is made to the announcement of Chigo Holding Limited (the "Company") dated 31 March 2019 in relation to the major and connected transaction of the Company in respect of the Disposal and the announcement of the Company dated 26 April 2019 in relation to the delay in dispatch of the Circular (collectively, the "Announcements"). Unless otherwise defined, capitalised terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Announcements.

As disclosed in the said announcement dated 26 April 2019, the Company has applied to the Stock Exchange for a waiver from strict compliance with Rule 14.41(a) of the Listing Rules, and expects that the Circular will be despatched on or before 31 May 2019.

As additional time is required for the Company to prepare and finalise, among other things, the financial information of the Group, including the statement of indebtedness and statement as to the sufficiency of working capital of the Group for inclusion in the Circular, the Company has applied to the Stock Exchange for, and has been granted, a further waiver from strict compliance with Rule 14.41(a) of the Listing Rules, on the basis that the Company will despatch the Circular on or before 19 June 2019.

