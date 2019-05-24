CHIGO : NOTICE OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING (in PDF)

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CHIGO HOLDING LIMITED

志高控股有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 449)

NOTICE OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that an extraordinary general meeting of Chigo Holding Limited (the "Company") will be held at Empire Room I, 1/F, Empire Hotel Hong Kong, 33 Hennessy Road, Wanchai, Hong Kong on Friday, 28 June 2019 at 3:30 p.m. (or as soon thereafter following the conclusion or adjournment of the annual general meeting of the Company to be held on the same day and at the same place) for the purpose of considering and, if thought fit, passing the following resolution (with or without modifications):

As Ordinary Business

To consider and, if thought fit, pass with or without amendments the following resolution as an ordinary resolution:

"THAT: