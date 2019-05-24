CHIGO : NOTICE OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING (in PDF)
05/24/2019 | 06:28am EDT
CHIGO HOLDING LIMITED
志高控股有限公司
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 449)
NOTICE OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that an extraordinary general meeting of Chigo Holding Limited (the "Company") will be held at Empire Room I, 1/F, Empire Hotel Hong Kong, 33 Hennessy Road, Wanchai, Hong Kong on Friday, 28 June 2019 at 3:30 p.m. (or as soon thereafter following the conclusion or adjournment of the annual general meeting of the Company to be held on the same day and at the same place) for the purpose of considering and, if thought fit, passing the following resolution (with or without modifications):
As Ordinary Business
To consider and, if thought fit, pass with or without amendments the following resolution as an ordinary resolution:
"THAT:
subject to and conditional upon the Listing Committee of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited granting approval for the listing of and permission to deal in the shares to be issued pursuant to the exercise of the options which may be granted under the share option scheme of the Company, the terms of which are contained in the documents marked "A" produced to this meeting and initialed by the chairman of this meeting for the purpose of identification (the "2019 Share Option Scheme"), the 2019 Share Option Scheme be and is hereby approved and adopted; and
the directors of the Company be and are hereby authorised to do all such acts and to enter into all such transactions, arrangements and agreements as they may in their absolute discretion consider necessary, desirable or expedient in order to give full effect to the 2019 Share Option Scheme including but without limitation:
to administer the 2019 Share Option Scheme under which options will be granted to the Eligible Participants (as defined in the 2019 Share Option Scheme) under the 2019 Share Option Scheme to subscribe for shares of the Company ("Shares"), including but not limited to, to grant options to the Eligible Participants in accordance with the 2019 Share Option Scheme and to handle all matters necessary in relation to, expedient or incidental to the grant of options under the 2019 Share Option Scheme;
to allot, issue and deal with any Shares pursuant to the exercise of the subscription rights under any options which may be granted from time to time in accordance with the terms of the 2019 Share Option Scheme; and
to modify and/or amend the 2019 Share Option Scheme from time to time provided that such modification and/or amendment is effected in accordance with the provisions of the 2019 Share Option Scheme relating to modification and/or amendment and the requirements of the Listing Rules."
By Order of the Board
Leung Hon Man
Company Secretary
Hong Kong, 24 May 2019
Head office and principal place of business in Hong Kong:
Unit 01, 9th Floor
Greenfield Tower (South Tower)
Concordia Plaza
1 Science Museum Road
Tsimshatsui, Kowloon
Hong Kong
Notes:
Any shareholder of the Company entitled to attend and vote at the meeting is entitled to appoint another person as his proxy to attend and vote instead of him. Any member of the Company who is the holder of two or more shares may appoint more than one proxy to represent him and vote on his behalf at the meeting. A proxy need not be a member of the Company.
Where there are joint holders of any share, any one of such joint holder may vote, either in person or by proxy, in respect of such share as if he were solely entitled thereto, but if more than one of such joint holders be present at the meeting the vote of the senior who tenders a vote, whether in person or by
proxy, shall be accepted to the exclusion of the votes of the other joint holders, and for this purpose seniority shall be determined by the order in which the names stand in the register of members of the Company in respect of the joint holding.
The instrument appointing a proxy shall be in writing under the hand of the appointer or of his attorney duly authorized in writing or, if the appointer is a corporation, either under its seal or under the hand of an officer, attorney or other person authorised to sign the same. In the case of an instrument of proxy purporting to be signed on behalf of a corporation by an officer thereof it shall be assumed, unless the contrary appears, that such officer was duly authorised to sign such instrument of proxy on behalf of the corporation without further evidence of the fact.
To be valid, the form of proxy, together with a power of attorney or other authority, if any, under which it is signed or a notarially certified copy thereof, must be lodged with the Company's Hong Kong branch share registrar, Tricor Investor Services Limited at Level 22, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong not less than forty-eight (48) hours before the time appointed for holding the meeting or any adjournment thereof. Completion and return of the form of proxy will not preclude a member from attending and voting in person at the meeting.
The register of members of the Company will be closed from Tuesday, 25 June 2019 to Friday, 28 June 2019, both dates inclusive, during which period no transfer of shares will be registered. In order to qualify for voting at the meeting, all transfers, accompanied by the relevant share certificates, must be lodged for registration with the Company's branch share registrar in Hong Kong, Tricor Investor Services Limited at Level 22, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong not later than 4:30 p.m. on Monday, 24 June 2019.
As at the date of this notice, the executive Directors are Li Xinghao, Li Xiuhui, Huang Guijian and Yang Xiangwen, and the independent non-executive Directors are Zhang Xiaoming and Wang Manping.