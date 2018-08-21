CHIGO : PROFIT WARNING (in PDF)

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CHIGO HOLDING LIMITED 志高控股有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 449)

PROFIT WARNING

This announcement is made by the Company pursuant to Rule 13.09(2)(a) of the Listing Rules and the Inside Information Provisions.

The Board wishes to inform the shareholders of the Company and potential investors that the Group is expected to record a net loss for the six months ended 30 June 2018 as compared with a net profit for the corresponding period in 2017.

Shareholders of the Company and potential investors are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the shares of the Company.

This announcement is made by Chigo Holding Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries shall be referred to as the "Group") pursuant to Rule 13.09(2)(a) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules") and the relevant Inside Information Provisions (as defined under the Listing Rules) under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571, Laws of Hong Kong).

The board of directors (the "Board") of the Company wishes to inform the Company's shareholders and potential investors that the Group is expected to record a net loss for the six months ended 30

June 2018, as compared with a net profit for the same period in 2017. Based on a preliminary review of the consolidated management accounts of the Group, the expected net loss of the Group's interim results was principally attributable to (i) the decrease in revenue as a result of the decline in overseas sales, (ii) the decrease in gross profit as a result of the increase in costs of major raw materials, and it is estimated that the decrease in gross profit for the six months ended 30 June 2018 would be in the range of approximately 10% to 20% as compared to that of the corresponding period in 2017; and (iii) the increase in finance costs by approximately 10% as compared to that of the corresponding period in 2017.

The information contained in this announcement is based on the said preliminary review of the consolidated management accounts of the Group, which are subject to finalisation and other possible adjustments (if necessary) and have not been confirmed, audited or reviewed by the auditors of the Company.

Shareholders of the Company and potential investors should exercise caution when dealing in the shares of the Company, and read carefully the 2018 interim results announcement of the

Company which is expected to be released before the end of August 2018.

By Order of the Board

Chigo Holding Limited

Li Xinghao Chairman

Hong Kong, 21 August 2018

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Li Xinghao, Li Xiuhui, Huang Guijian and Yang Xiangwen, and the independent non-executive Directors are Zhang Xiaoming, Fu Xiaosi and Wang Manping.