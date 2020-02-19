Chiho Environmental : (1) CHANGE OF INDEPENDENT NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR; AND (2) CHANGES IN COMPOSITION OF BOARD COMMITTEES

Mr. Zhu has confirmed to the Board that he has no disagreement with the Board and there is no matter relating to his resignation that needs to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company (the "Shareholders") and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange").

The Board would like to take this opportunity to express its gratitude to Mr. Zhu for his contributions to the Company during his tenure of office.

APPOINTMENT OF INDEPENDENT NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

The Board is pleased to announce that Mr. Ko Frankie Andrew ("Mr. Ko") has been appointed as an independent non-executive Director of the Company with effect from 19 February 2020.

The biographical details of Mr. Ko are as follows:-

Mr. Ko, aged 69, graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Madison with a Bachelor's degree in chemical engineering in 1974, the University of Kentucky with a Master's degree in chemical engineering in 1976, and also from Marshall University with a Master of Business Administration in 1982.

Mr. Ko started his career at Dow Chemical Company in 1976 and spent 31 years in various manufacturing and commercial leadership roles, with his most recent role from 2005 to 2007 as vice president of Greater China, responsible for business development. He also previously served as director of operations of Greater China, general manager of Greater China, and also an executive or director of various joint ventures of Dow Chemical Company. In 2007, Mr. Ko joined AEA Investors, a global private investment firm focused on private equity and debt investments in the middle market, and is currently a partner and an operating executive.

The Company has entered into an appointment letter with Mr. Ko in relation to his appointment as an independent non-executive Director for a fixed term of three years commencing from 19 February 2020. Pursuant to the appointment letter, he is entitled to receive a director's fee of HK$250,000 per annum, which was determined by the Board based on the recommendations of the Remuneration Committee with reference to his duties and responsibilities in the Company, background, qualifications and experience and the prevailing market rate of remuneration for independent non-executive directors, and shall be subject to annual review by the Board and the Remuneration Committee. He will hold office until the next annual general meeting of the Company, is subject to retirement by rotation and reelection at the annual general meeting of the Company in accordance with the articles of association of the Company and thereafter subject to retirement by rotation at least once every three years and eligible for re-election at annual general meeting.