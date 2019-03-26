Chiho Environmental : ANNUAL RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018

Log in
03/26/2019 | 01:25pm EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CHIHO ENVIRONMENTAL GROUP LIMITED

齊 合 環 保 集 團 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 976)

ANNUAL RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

The Group recorded a revenue of HK$20,912.8 million in 2018, representing a significant increase of HK$2,421.8 million or approximately 13.1% higher compared to HK$18,491.0 million in 2017.

The Group recorded a gross profit of HK$2,304.7 million in 2018, representing a decrease of HK$24.3 million as compared to HK$2,329.0 million in 2017 on a like- for-like basis. The gross profit margin dropped from 12.6% in 2017 to 11.0% in 2018 on a like-for-like basis, mainly due to higher transportation costs in the European region due to shortage of railway and shipping transport capacity.

The Group recorded a profit attributable to shareholders of the Company of HK$401.2 million in 2018, having decreased by HK$25.6 million as compared to the last financial year, mainly attributable to the decline in the gross profit margin.

The Group's current ratio has improved from 1.12 in 2017 to 1.62 in 2018 as a result of efficient working capital management. The cash conversion cycle also shortened from 49 days in 2017 to 44 days in 2018.

The Board does not recommend the payment of a final dividend in 2018 (2017: Nil).

1

ANNUAL RESULTS

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of Chiho Environmental Group Limited (the "Company") is pleased to present the audited consolidated results of the Company and its subsidiaries (the "Group", "we" and "our") for the year ended 31 December 2018 prepared in accordance with Hong Kong Financial Reporting Standards ("HKFRS") as follows (together with the comparative figures for the year ended 31 December 2017):

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS

For the year ended 31 December 2018

2018

2017

Notes

HK$M

HK$M

Revenue

3

20,912.8

18,491.0

Cost of sales

5

(19,228.7)

(16,162.0)

Gross profit

1,684.1

2,329.0

Other income

99.2

113.9

Other gains, net

4

232.6

237.1

Net reversal of impairment on financial assets

4

36.4

-

Distribution and selling expenses

5

(49.0)

(562.3)

Administrative expenses

5

(1,283.3)

(1,303.0)

720.0

814.7

Finance income

36.6

38.8

Finance costs

(412.7)

(416.1)

Finance costs, net

6

(376.1)

(377.3)

Share of post-tax (loss)/profit of an associate

(0.7)

0.2

Share of post-tax profit of joint ventures

126.2

108.6

Profit before income tax

469.4

546.2

Income tax expense

7

(70.4)

(110.6)

Profit for the year

399.0

435.6

Profit attributable to:

Shareholders of the Company

401.2

426.8

Non-controlling interests

(2.2)

8.8

399.0

435.6

Earnings per share attributable to

shareholders of the Company for the year

(expressed in HK$ per share)

Basic earnings per share

9

0.25

0.26

Diluted earnings per share

9

0.25

0.26

2

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

For the year ended 31 December 2018

2018

2017

HK$M

HK$M

Profit for the year

399.0

435.6

Other comprehensive (loss)/income

Items that may be reclassified to profit or loss:

Currency translation differences

(302.2)

609.5

Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss:

Remeasurements of post-employment benefit obligations

1.6

0.4

Income tax relating to these items

0.4

-

Other comprehensive (loss)/income for the year, net of tax

(300.2)

609.9

Total comprehensive income

for the year

98.8

1,045.5

Total comprehensive income/(loss) for

the year attributable to:

Shareholders of the Company

102.2

1,033.3

Non-controlling interests

(3.4)

12.2

98.8

1,045.5

3

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET

As at 31 December 2018

2018

2017

Notes

HK$M

HK$M

ASSETS

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

3,603.5

3,559.3

Leasehold land and land use rights

387.9

412.9

Investment properties

3.2

3.5

Intangible assets

1,183.9

1,207.7

Investments accounted for using

the equity method

613.2

591.2

Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss

0.8

-

Financial assets at fair value through other

comprehensive income

111.0

-

Other non-current assets

5.8

128.8

Deferred income tax assets

148.7

168.1

6,058.0

6,071.5

Current assets

Inventories

2,105.7

2,338.5

Trade, bills and other receivables

10

1,882.1

1,992.4

Fixed return investment

211.3

339.0

Amounts due from related parties

68.2

205.6

Derivative financial instruments

36.1

6.1

Tax recoverable

15.4

25.8

Pledged bank deposits

313.6

95.0

Cash and cash equivalents

697.1

976.4

5,329.5

5,978.8

Assets classified as held for sale

-

43.4

Total assets

11,387.5

12,093.7

4

2018

2017

Notes

HK$M

HK$M

EQUITY AND LIABILITIES

Equity attributable to shareholders

of the Company

Share capital

16.1

16.1

Other reserves

6,720.2

7,018.9

Accumulated losses

(1,561.0)

(1,961.9)

5,175.3

5,073.1

Non-controlling interests

(29.4)

(26.0)

Total equity

5,145.9

5,047.1

Non-current liabilities

Borrowings

2,429.1

1,133.0

Retirement benefit obligations

23.4

26.7

Other payables

110.7

105.2

Deferred income tax liabilities

380.4

416.5

2,943.6

1,681.4

Current liabilities

Trade, bills and other payables

11

1,732.2

2,092.0

Current income tax liabilities

120.5

113.2

Borrowings

1,358.5

3,022.2

Amounts due to related parties

66.3

110.9

Derivative financial instruments

20.5

26.9

3,298.0

5,365.2

Total liabilities

6,241.6

7,046.6

Total equity and liabilities

11,387.5

12,093.7

5

Disclaimer

Chiho Environmental Group Limited published this content on 26 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
