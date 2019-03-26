Chiho Environmental : ANNUAL RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CHIHO ENVIRONMENTAL GROUP LIMITED

齊 合 環 保 集 團 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 976)

ANNUAL RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

The Group recorded a revenue of HK$20,912.8 million in 2018, representing a significant increase of HK$2,421.8 million or approximately 13.1% higher compared to HK$18,491.0 million in 2017.

The Group recorded a gross profit of HK$2,304.7 million in 2018, representing a decrease of HK$24.3 million as compared to HK$2,329.0 million in 2017 on a like- for-like basis. The gross profit margin dropped from 12.6% in 2017 to 11.0% in 2018 on a like-for-like basis, mainly due to higher transportation costs in the European region due to shortage of railway and shipping transport capacity.

The Group recorded a profit attributable to shareholders of the Company of HK$401.2 million in 2018, having decreased by HK$25.6 million as compared to the last financial year, mainly attributable to the decline in the gross profit margin.

The Group's current ratio has improved from 1.12 in 2017 to 1.62 in 2018 as a result of efficient working capital management. The cash conversion cycle also shortened from 49 days in 2017 to 44 days in 2018.

The Board does not recommend the payment of a final dividend in 2018 (2017: Nil).

1