Chiho Environmental : ANNUAL RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018
0
03/26/2019 | 01:25pm EDT
CHIHO ENVIRONMENTAL GROUP LIMITED
齊 合 環 保 集 團 有 限 公 司
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 976)
ANNUAL RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT
FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
The Group recorded a revenue of HK$20,912.8 million in 2018, representing a significant increase of HK$2,421.8 million or approximately 13.1% higher compared to HK$18,491.0 million in 2017.
The Group recorded a gross profit of HK$2,304.7 million in 2018, representing a decrease of HK$24.3 million as compared to HK$2,329.0 million in 2017 on a like- for-like basis. The gross profit margin dropped from 12.6% in 2017 to 11.0% in 2018 on a like-for-like basis, mainly due to higher transportation costs in the European region due to shortage of railway and shipping transport capacity.
The Group recorded a profit attributable to shareholders of the Company of HK$401.2 million in 2018, having decreased by HK$25.6 million as compared to the last financial year, mainly attributable to the decline in the gross profit margin.
The Group's current ratio has improved from 1.12 in 2017 to 1.62 in 2018 as a result of efficient working capital management. The cash conversion cycle also shortened from 49 days in 2017 to 44 days in 2018.
The Board does not recommend the payment of a final dividend in 2018 (2017: Nil).
ANNUAL RESULTS
The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of Chiho Environmental Group Limited (the "Company") is pleased to present the audited consolidated results of the Company and its subsidiaries (the "Group", "we" and "our") for the year ended 31 December 2018 prepared in accordance with Hong Kong Financial Reporting Standards ("HKFRS") as follows (together with the comparative figures for the year ended 31 December 2017):
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS
For the year ended 31 December 2018
2018
2017
Notes
HK$M
HK$M
Revenue
3
20,912.8
18,491.0
Cost of sales
5
(19,228.7)
(16,162.0)
Gross profit
1,684.1
2,329.0
Other income
99.2
113.9
Other gains, net
4
232.6
237.1
Net reversal of impairment on financial assets
4
36.4
-
Distribution and selling expenses
5
(49.0)
(562.3)
Administrative expenses
5
(1,283.3)
(1,303.0)
720.0
814.7
Finance income
36.6
38.8
Finance costs
(412.7)
(416.1)
Finance costs, net
6
(376.1)
(377.3)
Share of post-tax (loss)/profit of an associate
(0.7)
0.2
Share of post-tax profit of joint ventures
126.2
108.6
Profit before income tax
469.4
546.2
Income tax expense
7
(70.4)
(110.6)
Profit for the year
399.0
435.6
Profit attributable to:
Shareholders of the Company
401.2
426.8
Non-controlling interests
(2.2)
8.8
399.0
435.6
Earnings per share attributable to
shareholders of the Company for the year
(expressed in HK$ per share)
Basic earnings per share
9
0.25
0.26
Diluted earnings per share
9
0.25
0.26
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
For the year ended 31 December 2018
2018
2017
HK$M
HK$M
Profit for the year
399.0
435.6
Other comprehensive (loss)/income
Items that may be reclassified to profit or loss:
Currency translation differences
(302.2)
609.5
Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss:
Remeasurements of post-employment benefit obligations
1.6
0.4
Income tax relating to these items
0.4
-
Other comprehensive (loss)/income for the year, net of tax
(300.2)
609.9
Total comprehensive income
for the year
98.8
1,045.5
Total comprehensive income/(loss) for
the year attributable to:
Shareholders of the Company
102.2
1,033.3
Non-controlling interests
(3.4)
12.2
98.8
1,045.5
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET
As at 31 December 2018
2018
2017
Notes
HK$M
HK$M
ASSETS
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
3,603.5
3,559.3
Leasehold land and land use rights
387.9
412.9
Investment properties
3.2
3.5
Intangible assets
1,183.9
1,207.7
Investments accounted for using
the equity method
613.2
591.2
Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss
0.8
-
Financial assets at fair value through other
comprehensive income
111.0
-
Other non-current assets
5.8
128.8
Deferred income tax assets
148.7
168.1
6,058.0
6,071.5
Current assets
Inventories
2,105.7
2,338.5
Trade, bills and other receivables
10
1,882.1
1,992.4
Fixed return investment
211.3
339.0
Amounts due from related parties
68.2
205.6
Derivative financial instruments
36.1
6.1
Tax recoverable
15.4
25.8
Pledged bank deposits
313.6
95.0
Cash and cash equivalents
697.1
976.4
5,329.5
5,978.8
Assets classified as held for sale
-
43.4
Total assets
11,387.5
12,093.7
2018
2017
Notes
HK$M
HK$M
EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
Equity attributable to shareholders
of the Company
Share capital
16.1
16.1
Other reserves
6,720.2
7,018.9
Accumulated losses
(1,561.0)
(1,961.9)
5,175.3
5,073.1
Non-controlling interests
(29.4)
(26.0)
Total equity
5,145.9
5,047.1
Non-current liabilities
Borrowings
2,429.1
1,133.0
Retirement benefit obligations
23.4
26.7
Other payables
110.7
105.2
Deferred income tax liabilities
380.4
416.5
2,943.6
1,681.4
Current liabilities
Trade, bills and other payables
11
1,732.2
2,092.0
Current income tax liabilities
120.5
113.2
Borrowings
1,358.5
3,022.2
Amounts due to related parties
66.3
110.9
Derivative financial instruments
20.5
26.9
3,298.0
5,365.2
Total liabilities
6,241.6
7,046.6
Total equity and liabilities
11,387.5
12,093.7
