Chiho Environmental : Announces 2018 Annual Results

In 2018, revenue of the Asia region decreased by 22.1% to HK$3,751.4 million when compared to last year (2017: segment revenue HK$4,813.6 million), and segment profit was HK$275.2 million, representing a decrease of 7.0% when compared to last year (2017: segment profit HK$295.9 million). The decline in results of the Asia region was mainly attributable to the gradually contracted import business in the second half of the year.

Guard Against Risks For Stronger Growth and Remain Optimistic About Business Development in Long Run

In 2019, after a year of strong growth in the economy of western countries, the global economy is more likely to see a softer growth. In China, the government will adopt various measures to stabilise the macro economy. On the other hand, the difference of Sino-US trade negotiations in principle should have been resolved, thus the trade war may come to an end.

The Group will continue to implement stringent risk management and hedging policies on business in this year, enhance the development strategy of organic growth together with prudent mergers and acquisitions, and expand its business scale gradually. On the whole, the Group will enjoy an increasingly sound financial position, maintain business growth, constantly improve its cash flow and lower its debt ratios to reduce finance costs. The note issued by the Group in 2016 with a principal amount of US$200.0 million has also been redeemed upon maturity through refinancing and its own funds, and a new round of financing was completed at a lower cost than before even when the Federal Reserve raised interest rates. The management of the Group remains cautiously optimistic about the long-term prospects of Chiho. At the same time, the Group will be well prepared to cope with short-term changes in the market in which it operates.

In 2019, the Group will remain cautiously optimistic about the challenges and opportunities it may face. The Group believes that sustainable development in the circular economy sets the tone for future growth across the globe without boundaries. Given this trend of development, the Group will turn waste into resources in efficient and green ways and expand its business to the rest of the world.

