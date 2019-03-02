Log in
CHILDRENS PLACE INC

(PLCE)
Childrens Place : Children's Place and Gap Winners of Gymboree Auction

03/02/2019 | 02:37pm EST

By Becky Yerak

Children's Place Inc. is buying the brand name of children's clothing retailer Gymboree Group, and Gap Inc. is purchasing the bankrupt retailer's Janie and Jack chain following a bankruptcy-court auction.

Children's Place will pay $76 million for assets that include the copyrights, internet domains, trademarks and customer data related to the Gymboree and its Crazy 8 businesses, according to a filing in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Richmond, Va., on Saturday. Children's Place also agreed to take over a contract with Zeavion Holding Pte. Ltd., a Singapore-based investment group.

Gap plans to pay about $35 million for assets that include Janie and Jack intellectual property, the ecommerce site, customer data -- including browsing information -- and the assumption of various contracts, including most of the chain's leases.

Gymboree filed for chapter 11 in January -- its second trip to bankruptcy court in less than two years -- with more than 900 stores, including about 140 under the Janie and Jack banner. The game plan had been to liquidate the Gymboree and Crazy 8 stores, and seek buyers for the higher-end Janie and Jack business, as well as for the intellectual property and online assets for Gymboree.

Gap, which a few days ago announced the separation from its Old Navy business, will buy most of the Janie and Jack inventory from liquidators in a separate transaction. A Gap spokeswoman said Saturday that the company was excited about the opportunity to acquire Janie and Jack because it believes the chain will help it to expand its customer base in a category with a loyal following.

In 2016 Gymboree sold its Gymboree Play & Music business, an early childhood development program, to Zeavion. Gymboree Play & Music has more than 730 franchised and company-owned centers worldwide, according to its website. It opened 100 new locations in 2018 and plans to expand further this year.

The purchases are subject to bankruptcy court approval.

Gymboree first filed for bankruptcy protection back in June 2017, weighed down by more than $1 billion in debt stemming from a leveraged buyout by Bain Capital Private Equity LP in 2010. The company was able to slash $900 million in debt from its balance sheet and turned over control to its lenders, including Brigade Capital Management LP and Oppenheimer Funds Inc.

At the time of its earlier bankruptcy filing, Gymboree had more than 1,280 stores, of which it immediately closed 375.

--Lillian Rizzo contributed to this article.

Write to Becky Yerak at becky.yerak@wsj.com

