China Agri Industries : Connected Transactions – Capital Increase in Shenyang Rice and Yancheng Rice

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 606)

CONNECTED TRANSACTIONS

CAPITAL INCREASE IN SHENYANG RICE AND YANCHENG RICE

CAPITAL INCREASES

The Board announces that,

(1) On 13 March 2019, COFCO No.6, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, and COFCO entered into the Shenyang Rice Capital Increase Agreement, to agree upon the Capital Increase in Shenyang Rice on a pro-rata basis. Pursuant to which, COFCO No.6 and COFCO shall make a capital increase in an amount of RMB87,608,581.68 and RMB12,253,018.32 in Shenyang Rice, respectively. The proposed capital increase of COFCO No.6 will be paid in cash out of the internal funds of the Group. Immediately after the Completion of Capital Increase in Shenyang Rice, the shareholders and shareholding ratio of Shenyang Rice will remain the same, and Shenyang Rice will continue to be held as to 87.73% by COFCO No.6 and 12.27% by COFCO. On the same date, COFCO No.6 and COFCO also entered into the Shenyang Rice JV Contract and approved the Shenyang Rice Articles.

(2) On 13 March 2019, COFCO No.2, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, and COFCO entered into the Yancheng Rice Capital Increase Agreement, to agree upon the Capital Increase in Yancheng Rice on a pro-rata basis. Pursuant to which, COFCO No.2 and COFCO shall make a capital increase in an amount of RMB17,846,000.00 and RMB2,154,000.00 in Yancheng Rice, respectively. The proposed capital increase of COFCO No.2 will be paid in cash out of the internal funds of the Group. Immediately after the Completion of Capital Increase in Yancheng Rice, the shareholders and shareholding ratio of Yancheng Rice will remain the same, and Yancheng Rice will continue to be held as to 89.23% by COFCO No.2 and 10.77% by COFCO. On the same date, COFCO No.2 and COFCO also entered into the Yancheng Rice JV Contract and approved the Yancheng Rice Articles.

LISTING RULES IMPLICATIONS

As at the date of this announcement, COFCO is the controlling shareholder and a connected person of the Company. COFCO directly holds more than 10% equity interest in Shenyang Rice and Yancheng Rice, respectively, which are connected subsidiaries of the Company. Therefore, the transactions contemplated under the Capital Increase Agreements constitute connected transactions under Chapter 14A of the Listing Rules.

As one or more applicable percentage ratios (as defined in Rule 14.07 of the Listing Rules) in respect of the Capital Increases exceed 0.1% but are less than 5%, the Capital Increases are subject to the reporting and announcement requirements, but exempt from independent shareholders' approval requirement under Chapter 14A of the Listing Rules.

Capital Increases

The Board announces that:

(1) On 13 March 2019, COFCO No.6, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, and COFCO entered into the Shenyang Rice Capital Increase Agreement, to agree upon the Capital Increase in Shenyang Rice on a pro-rata basis. Pursuant to which, COFCO No.6 and COFCO shall make a capital increase in an amount of RMB87,608,581.68 and RMB12,253,018.32 in Shenyang Rice, respectively. The proposed capital increase of COFCO No.6 will be paid in cash out of the internal funds of the Group. Immediately after the Completion of Capital Increase in Shenyang Rice, the shareholders and shareholding ratio of Shenyang Rice will remain the same, and Shenyang Rice will continue to be held as to 87.73% by COFCO No.6 and 12.27% by COFCO. On the same date, COFCO No.6 and COFCO also entered into the Shenyang Rice JV Contract and approved the Shenyang Rice Articles.

(2) On 13 March 2019, COFCO No.2, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, and COFCO entered into the Yancheng Rice Capital Increase Agreement, to agree upon the Capital Increase in Yancheng Rice on a pro-rata basis. Pursuant to which, COFCO No.2 and COFCO shall make a capital increase in an amount of RMB17,846,000.00 and RMB2,154,000.00 in Yancheng Rice, respectively. The proposed capital increase of COFCO No.2 will be paid in cash out of the internal funds of the Group. Immediately after the Completion of Capital Increase in Yancheng Rice, the shareholders and shareholding ratio of Yancheng Rice will remain the same, and Yancheng Rice will continue to be held as to 89.23% by COFCO No.2 and 10.77% by COFCO. On the same date, COFCO No.2 and COFCO also entered into the Yancheng Rice JV Contract and approved the Yancheng Rice Articles.

MAJOR TERMS OF THE SHENYANG RICE CAPITAL INCREASE AGREEMENT

Date: 13 March 2019

Parties:

(1) COFCO No.6; and

(2) COFCO

Major terms:

1. Shenyang Rice is established with the capital contribution by COFCO and COFCO No.6. Prior to the Capital Increase in Shenyang Rice, the amount of capital contribution subscribed for and shareholding ratio of Shenyang Rice are as follows: Contributor Amount of capital contribution subscribed for Shareholding ratio COFCO No.6 RMB160,640,000.00 87.73% COFCO RMB22,467,260.91 12.27%

2. Both parties unanimously agreed to increase the registered capital of Shenyang Rice from RMB183,107,260.91 to RMB282,968,860.91 according to the current shareholding ratio.

3. COFCO No.6 shall make a capital increase in an amount of RMB87,608,581.68 in Shenyang Rice. COFCO shall make a capital increase in an amount of RMB12,253,018.32 in Shenyang Rice. The Total Capital Increase in Shenyang Rice shall be credited as the registered capital of Shenyang Rice.

4. Upon the Completion of Capital Increase in Shenyang Rice, the shareholders and shareholding ratio of Shenyang Rice will remain the same, details are as follows: Contributor Amount of capital contribution subscribed for Shareholding ratio COFCO No.6 RMB248,248,581.68 87.73% COFCO RMB34,720,279.23 12.27%

5. The capital contribution shall be made by way of cash. The Total Capital Increase in Shenyang Rice shall be paid in a lump sum by COFCO No.6 and COFCO prior to 30 June 2019.

The Total Capital Increase in Shenyang Rice was determined based on (i) the needs for Shenyang Rice to expand the production capacity; and (ii) the audited net assets value of Shenyang Rice as of 31 December 2018 (RMB215,005,634.66).

Representations and Warranties:

1. COFCO No.6 and COFCO have obtained the internal approvals for the Capital Increase in Shenyang Rice.

2. There were no material adverse changes in the overall assets, business, finance and operating environment of Shenyang Rice before the Shenyang Rice Capital Increase Agreement taking effect.

MAJOR TERMS OF THE SHENYANG RICE JV CONTRACT AND THE SHENYANG RICE ARTICLES

Date: 13 March 2019

Parties to the Shenyang Rice JV Contract:

(1) COFCO No.6; and

(2) COFCO

Registered capital:

1. The registered capital of Shenyang Rice is RMB282,968,860.91.

2. The capital contribution subscribed for by COFCO No.6 in cash amounts to RMB248,248,581.68, representing 87.73% of the registered capital of Shenyang Rice. Of which, the existing registered capital subscribed for has been paid up, and RMB87,608,581.68 of the registered capital to be increased will be paid up prior to 30 June 2019 in a lump sum.

3. The capital contribution subscribed for by COFCO in cash amounts to RMB34,720,279.23, representing 12.27% of the registered capital of Shenyang Rice. Of which, the existing registered capital subscribed for has been paid up, and RMB12,253,018.32 of the registered capital to be increased will be paid up prior to 30 June 2019 in a lump sum.

Pre-emptive rights: The transfer of all or part of the capital contribution by any party to the Shenyang Rice JV Contract to a third party shall be subject to consent by other party to the joint venture and completion of relevant procedures. If any party to the joint venture transfers all or part of its capital contribution, other party to the joint venture shall enjoy the pre-emptive rights under the same conditions.

Board of directors of Shenyang Rice: It consists of five directors, of whom four shall be appointed by COFCO No.6 and one by COFCO. The chairman of the board of directors shall be appointed by COFCO No.6 and is the legal representative of Shenyang Rice.

Supervisor: Shenyang Rice does not have a supervisory committee and has one supervisor who shall be jointly appointed by COFCO No.6 and COFCO.

Profit distribution: As determined by the board of directors of Shenyang Rice, the profit distribution shall be made in proportion to the capital contribution by COFCO No.6 and COFCO to the registered capital of Shenyang Rice.

Term of joint venture: The term of operation of Shenyang Rice is 20 years commencing from the date on which Shenyang Rice was issued a business license for the first time (i.e. 17 May 2010).

INFORMATION ON SHENYANG RICE

Shenyang Rice, established in accordance with the laws of the PRC on 17 May 2010, is a subsidiary of the Company and is principally engaged in procurement, warehousing, processing and sales of grains.

As at 31 December 2018, the audited total asset value and net asset value of Shenyang Rice prepared under the PRC accounting standards amounted to RMB687,552,034.64 and RMB215,005,634.66, respectively.

Set out below are the financial information of Shenyang Rice for the two financial years ended 31 December 2017 and 2018:

For the year ended For the year ended 31 December 2017 31 December 2018 (Audited) (Audited) RMB RMB Net profit before taxation 30,944,402.87 28,301,914.83 Net profit after taxation 29,410,210.05 29,816,822.55

Shareholding structure of Shenyang Rice before and after the Completion of Capital Increase in Shenyang Rice:

Registered capital Shareholding Registered Shareholding before the before the Registered capital after after the Completion of Completion of capital of the Completion of Completion of Capital Increase Capital Increase Shenyang Rice Capital Increase Capital Increase Name of shareholders in Shenyang Rice in Shenyang Rice to be increased in Shenyang Rice in Shenyang Rice RMB % RMB RMB % COFCO No.6 160,640,000.00 87.73 87,608,581.68 248,248,581.68 87.73 COFCO 22,467,260.91 12.27 12,253,018.32 34,720,279.23 12.27 Total 183,107,260.91 100.00 99,861,600.00 282,968,860.91 100.00

Upon the Completion of Capital Increase in Shenyang Rice, Shenyang Rice will remain a connected subsidiary of the Company.