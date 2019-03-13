Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  China Agri-Industries Holdings Ltd.    0606   HK0606037437

CHINA AGRI-INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS LTD.

(0606)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

China Agri Industries : Connected Transactions – Capital Increase in Shenyang Rice and Yancheng Rice

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/13/2019 | 10:44am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 606)

CONNECTED TRANSACTIONS

CAPITAL INCREASE IN SHENYANG RICE AND YANCHENG RICE

CAPITAL INCREASES

The Board announces that,

  • (1) On 13 March 2019, COFCO No.6, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, and COFCO entered into the Shenyang Rice Capital Increase Agreement, to agree upon the Capital Increase in Shenyang Rice on a pro-rata basis. Pursuant to which, COFCO No.6 and COFCO shall make a capital increase in an amount of RMB87,608,581.68 and RMB12,253,018.32 in Shenyang Rice, respectively. The proposed capital increase of COFCO No.6 will be paid in cash out of the internal funds of the Group. Immediately after the Completion of Capital Increase in Shenyang Rice, the shareholders and shareholding ratio of Shenyang Rice will remain the same, and Shenyang Rice will continue to be held as to 87.73% by COFCO No.6 and 12.27% by COFCO. On the same date, COFCO No.6 and COFCO also entered into the Shenyang Rice JV Contract and approved the Shenyang Rice Articles.

  • (2) On 13 March 2019, COFCO No.2, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, and COFCO entered into the Yancheng Rice Capital Increase Agreement, to agree upon the Capital Increase in Yancheng Rice on a pro-rata basis. Pursuant to which, COFCO No.2 and COFCO shall make a capital increase in an amount of RMB17,846,000.00 and RMB2,154,000.00 in Yancheng Rice, respectively. The proposed capital increase of COFCO No.2 will be paid in cash out of the internal funds of the Group. Immediately after the Completion of Capital Increase in Yancheng Rice, the shareholders and shareholding ratio of Yancheng Rice will remain the same, and Yancheng Rice will continue to be held as to 89.23% by COFCO No.2 and 10.77% by COFCO. On the same date, COFCO No.2 and COFCO also entered into the Yancheng Rice JV Contract and approved the Yancheng Rice Articles.

LISTING RULES IMPLICATIONS

As at the date of this announcement, COFCO is the controlling shareholder and a connected person of the Company. COFCO directly holds more than 10% equity interest in Shenyang Rice and Yancheng Rice, respectively, which are connected subsidiaries of the Company. Therefore, the transactions contemplated under the Capital Increase Agreements constitute connected transactions under Chapter 14A of the Listing Rules.

As one or more applicable percentage ratios (as defined in Rule 14.07 of the Listing Rules) in respect of the Capital Increases exceed 0.1% but are less than 5%, the Capital Increases are subject to the reporting and announcement requirements, but exempt from independent shareholders' approval requirement under Chapter 14A of the Listing Rules.

Capital Increases

The Board announces that:

  • (1) On 13 March 2019, COFCO No.6, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, and COFCO entered into the Shenyang Rice Capital Increase Agreement, to agree upon the Capital Increase in Shenyang Rice on a pro-rata basis. Pursuant to which, COFCO No.6 and COFCO shall make a capital increase in an amount of RMB87,608,581.68 and RMB12,253,018.32 in Shenyang Rice, respectively. The proposed capital increase of COFCO No.6 will be paid in cash out of the internal funds of the Group. Immediately after the Completion of Capital Increase in Shenyang Rice, the shareholders and shareholding ratio of Shenyang Rice will remain the same, and Shenyang Rice will continue to be held as to 87.73% by COFCO No.6 and 12.27% by COFCO. On the same date, COFCO No.6 and COFCO also entered into the Shenyang Rice JV Contract and approved the Shenyang Rice Articles.

  • (2) On 13 March 2019, COFCO No.2, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, and COFCO entered into the Yancheng Rice Capital Increase Agreement, to agree upon the Capital Increase in Yancheng Rice on a pro-rata basis. Pursuant to which, COFCO No.2 and COFCO shall make a capital increase in an amount of RMB17,846,000.00 and RMB2,154,000.00 in Yancheng Rice, respectively. The proposed capital increase of COFCO No.2 will be paid in cash out of the internal funds of the Group. Immediately after the Completion of Capital Increase in Yancheng Rice, the shareholders and shareholding ratio of Yancheng Rice will remain the same, and Yancheng Rice will continue to be held as to 89.23% by COFCO No.2 and 10.77% by COFCO. On the same date, COFCO No.2 and COFCO also entered into the Yancheng Rice JV Contract and approved the Yancheng Rice Articles.

MAJOR TERMS OF THE SHENYANG RICE CAPITAL INCREASE AGREEMENT

Date: 13 March 2019

Parties:

  • (1) COFCO No.6; and

  • (2) COFCO

Major terms:

  • 1. Shenyang Rice is established with the capital contribution by COFCO and COFCO No.6. Prior to the Capital Increase in Shenyang Rice, the amount of capital contribution subscribed for and shareholding ratio of Shenyang Rice are as follows:

    Contributor

    Amount of capital contribution subscribed for Shareholding ratio

    COFCO No.6

    RMB160,640,000.00 87.73%

    COFCO

    RMB22,467,260.91 12.27%

  • 2. Both parties unanimously agreed to increase the registered capital of Shenyang Rice from RMB183,107,260.91 to RMB282,968,860.91 according to the current shareholding ratio.

  • 3. COFCO No.6 shall make a capital increase in an amount of RMB87,608,581.68 in Shenyang Rice. COFCO shall make a capital increase in an amount of RMB12,253,018.32 in Shenyang Rice. The Total Capital Increase in Shenyang Rice shall be credited as the registered capital of Shenyang Rice.

  • 4. Upon the Completion of Capital Increase in Shenyang Rice, the shareholders and shareholding ratio of Shenyang Rice will remain the same, details are as follows:

    Contributor

    Amount of capital contribution subscribed for Shareholding ratio

    COFCO No.6

    RMB248,248,581.68 87.73%

    COFCO

    RMB34,720,279.23 12.27%

  • 5. The capital contribution shall be made by way of cash. The Total Capital Increase in Shenyang Rice shall be paid in a lump sum by COFCO No.6 and COFCO prior to 30 June 2019.

The Total Capital Increase in Shenyang Rice was determined based on (i) the needs for Shenyang Rice to expand the production capacity; and (ii) the audited net assets value of Shenyang Rice as of 31 December 2018 (RMB215,005,634.66).

Representations and Warranties:

  • 1. COFCO No.6 and COFCO have obtained the internal approvals for the Capital Increase in Shenyang Rice.

  • 2. There were no material adverse changes in the overall assets, business, finance and operating environment of Shenyang Rice before the Shenyang Rice Capital Increase Agreement taking effect.

MAJOR TERMS OF THE SHENYANG RICE JV CONTRACT AND THE SHENYANG RICE ARTICLES

Date: 13 March 2019

Parties to the Shenyang Rice JV Contract:

  • (1) COFCO No.6; and

  • (2) COFCO

Registered capital:

  • 1. The registered capital of Shenyang Rice is RMB282,968,860.91.

  • 2. The capital contribution subscribed for by COFCO No.6 in cash amounts to RMB248,248,581.68, representing 87.73% of the registered capital of Shenyang Rice. Of which, the existing registered capital subscribed for has been paid up, and RMB87,608,581.68 of the registered capital to be increased will be paid up prior to 30 June 2019 in a lump sum.

  • 3. The capital contribution subscribed for by COFCO in cash amounts to RMB34,720,279.23, representing 12.27% of the registered capital of Shenyang Rice. Of which, the existing registered capital subscribed for has been paid up, and RMB12,253,018.32 of the registered capital to be increased will be paid up prior to 30 June 2019 in a lump sum.

Pre-emptive rights: The transfer of all or part of the capital contribution by any party to the Shenyang Rice JV Contract to a third party shall be subject to consent by other party to the joint venture and completion of relevant procedures. If any party to the joint venture transfers all or part of its capital contribution, other party to the joint venture shall enjoy the pre-emptive rights under the same conditions.

Board of directors of Shenyang Rice: It consists of five directors, of whom four shall be appointed by COFCO No.6 and one by COFCO. The chairman of the board of directors shall be appointed by COFCO No.6 and is the legal representative of Shenyang Rice.

Supervisor: Shenyang Rice does not have a supervisory committee and has one supervisor who shall be jointly appointed by COFCO No.6 and COFCO.

Profit distribution: As determined by the board of directors of Shenyang Rice, the profit distribution shall be made in proportion to the capital contribution by COFCO No.6 and COFCO to the registered capital of Shenyang Rice.

Term of joint venture: The term of operation of Shenyang Rice is 20 years commencing from the date on which Shenyang Rice was issued a business license for the first time (i.e. 17 May 2010).

INFORMATION ON SHENYANG RICE

Shenyang Rice, established in accordance with the laws of the PRC on 17 May 2010, is a subsidiary of the Company and is principally engaged in procurement, warehousing, processing and sales of grains.

As at 31 December 2018, the audited total asset value and net asset value of Shenyang Rice prepared under the PRC accounting standards amounted to RMB687,552,034.64 and RMB215,005,634.66, respectively.

Set out below are the financial information of Shenyang Rice for the two financial years ended 31 December 2017 and 2018:

For the year ended

For the year ended

31 December 2017

31 December 2018

(Audited)

(Audited)

RMB

RMB

Net profit before taxation

30,944,402.87

28,301,914.83

Net profit after taxation

29,410,210.05

29,816,822.55

Shareholding structure of Shenyang Rice before and after the Completion of Capital Increase in Shenyang Rice:

Registered capital

Shareholding

Registered

Shareholding

before the

before the

Registered

capital after

after the

Completion of

Completion of

capital of

the Completion of

Completion of

Capital Increase

Capital Increase

Shenyang Rice

Capital Increase

Capital Increase

Name of shareholders

in Shenyang Rice

in Shenyang Rice

to be increased

in Shenyang Rice

in Shenyang Rice

RMB

%

RMB

RMB

%

COFCO No.6

160,640,000.00

87.73

87,608,581.68

248,248,581.68

87.73

COFCO

22,467,260.91

12.27

12,253,018.32

34,720,279.23

12.27

Total

183,107,260.91

100.00

99,861,600.00

282,968,860.91

100.00

Upon the Completion of Capital Increase in Shenyang Rice, Shenyang Rice will remain a connected subsidiary of the Company.

Disclaimer

China Agri-Industries Holdings Ltd. published this content on 13 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 March 2019 14:43:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CHINA AGRI-INDUSTRIES HOLD
2018CHINA AGRI INDUSTRIES : Acquisition of oilseeds plants was approved by independe..
PU
2018CHINA AGRI-INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS LTD. : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
2018CHINA AGRI INDUSTRIES : announces 2018 Interim Results – Sales further gre..
PU
2018CHINA AGRI-INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS LTD. : half-yearly earnings release
2018CHINA AGRI-INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS LTD. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2018CHINA AGRI-INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS LTD. : Infrequent or one-off capital gain payment
FA
2018CHINA AGRI INDUSTRIES : announced 2017 annual results - Focus on core business, ..
PU
2018CHINA AGRI-INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS LTD. : annual earnings release
2017CHINA AGRI INDUSTRIES : Disposal of Biochemical and Biofuel Business was approve..
PU
2017CHINA AGRI INDUSTRIES : Disposal of Biochemical and Biofuel Business Focus on th..
PU
More news
Financials (HKD)
Sales 2018 104 B
EBIT 2018 2 256 M
Net income 2018 1 548 M
Debt 2018 8 916 M
Yield 2018 2,62%
P/E ratio 2018 10,11
P/E ratio 2019 9,41
EV / Sales 2018 0,23x
EV / Sales 2019 0,25x
Capitalization 14 936 M
Chart CHINA AGRI-INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS LTD.
Duration : Period :
China Agri-Industries Holdings Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHINA AGRI-INDUSTRIES HOLD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 4,04  HKD
Spread / Average Target 42%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Qing Rong Wang Managing Director & Executive Director
Richeng Luan Chairman
Wai Hon Lam Independent Non-Executive Director
Patrick Vincent Vizzone Independent Non-Executive Director
Teck Chye Ong Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHINA AGRI-INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS LTD.1.79%1 903
QL RESOURCES BERHAD--.--%2 781
HEILONGJIANG AGRICULTURE COMPANY11.33%2 525
GENTING PLANTATIONS BERHAD--.--%2 075
JAPFA COMFEED INDONESIA TBK PT--.--%1 803
MARUHA NICHIRO CORP4.67%1 802
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.