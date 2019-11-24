Log in
CHINA AGRI-INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS LIMITED

(0606)
China Agri Industries : EXCHANGE NOTICE - TRADING HALT

0
11/24/2019 | 08:03pm EST

EXCHANGE NOTICE - TRADING HALT
Trading in the shares (stock code: 00606) of China Agri-Industries Holdings Limited (the 'Company') will be halted at 9:00 a.m. today (25/11/2019). Accordingly, all structured products relating to the Company will also be halted from trading at the same time.

China Agri-Industries Holdings Ltd. published this content on 25 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 November 2019 01:02:07 UTC
Financials (HKD)
Sales 2019 119 B
EBIT 2019 1 949 M
Net income 2019 1 244 M
Debt 2019 11 052 M
Yield 2019 1,42%
P/E ratio 2019 13,7x
P/E ratio 2020 11,1x
EV / Sales2019 0,23x
EV / Sales2020 0,23x
Capitalization 16 671 M
Technical analysis trends CHINA AGRI-INDUSTRIES HOLD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 2,83  HKD
Last Close Price 3,17  HKD
Spread / Highest target 7,26%
Spread / Average Target -10,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -36,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Zhen Wang Managing Director & Executive Director
Richeng Luan Chairman
Li Jun Yang Chief Financial Officer & Chief Accountant
Wai Hon Lam Independent Non-Executive Director
Patrick Vincent Vizzone Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHINA AGRI-INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS LIMITED13.62%2 131
QL RESOURCES BERHAD--.--%2 869
GENTING PLANTATIONS BERHAD--.--%2 240
MARUHA NICHIRO CORPORATION-21.35%1 387
JAPFA COMFEED INDONESIA TBK PT--.--%1 370
GODREJ AGROVET LTD.-5.91%1 261
