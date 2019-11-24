China Agri Industries : EXCHANGE NOTICE - TRADING HALT

EXCHANGE NOTICE - TRADING HALT
Trading in the shares (stock code: 00606) of China Agri-Industries Holdings Limited (the 'Company') will be halted at 9:00 a.m. today (25/11/2019). Accordingly, all structured products relating to the Company will also be halted from trading at the same time.
