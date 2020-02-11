China Agri Industries : Further Update on the Number of Relevant Securities in Issue Pursuant to Rule 3.8 of the Takeovers Code

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 606)

FURTHER UPDATE ON THE NUMBER OF

RELEVANT SECURITIES IN ISSUE

PURSUANT TO RULE 3.8 OF THE TAKEOVERS CODE

This announcement is made by China Agri-Industries Holdings Limited (the "Company") pursuant to Rule 3.8 of the Takeovers Code.

References are made to the joint announcement of the Company and COFCO (Hong Kong) Limited (the "Offeror") dated 27 November 2019 and the Company's announcement dated 21 January 2020 in relation to the update on the number of relevant securities in issue. Capitalised terms used herein have the same meanings as defined in the joint announcement dated 27 November 2019 unless the context otherwise requires.

FURTHER UPDATE OF NUMBER OF RELEVANT SECURITIES OF THE COMPANY

Due to certain conditions for the exercise of certain Share Options in accordance with its vesting schedule not having been met, it was determined that Share Options granted at an exercise price of HK$2.85 per Share, over an aggregate of 31,922,600 Shares, will not be exercisable.

As a result and as at the date of this announcement, the relevant securities (as defined in Note 4 to Rule 22 of the Takeovers Code) of the Company comprised (i) 5,260,699,388 Shares in issue; and (ii) outstanding Share Options which entitle the holders thereof with rights to