Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  China Agri-Industries Holdings Limited    0606   HK0606037437

CHINA AGRI-INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS LIMITED

(0606)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

China Agri Industries : Further Update on the Number of Relevant Securities in Issue Pursuant to Rule 3.8 of the Takeovers Code

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/11/2020 | 05:28am EST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

This announcement appears for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to acquire, purchase or subscribe for securities of China Agri-Industries Holdings Limited. This announcement is not for release, publication or distribution in or into any jurisdiction where to do so would constitute a violation of the relevant laws of such jurisdiction.

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 606)

FURTHER UPDATE ON THE NUMBER OF

RELEVANT SECURITIES IN ISSUE

PURSUANT TO RULE 3.8 OF THE TAKEOVERS CODE

This announcement is made by China Agri-Industries Holdings Limited (the "Company") pursuant to Rule 3.8 of the Takeovers Code.

References are made to the joint announcement of the Company and COFCO (Hong Kong) Limited (the "Offeror") dated 27 November 2019 and the Company's announcement dated 21 January 2020 in relation to the update on the number of relevant securities in issue. Capitalised terms used herein have the same meanings as defined in the joint announcement dated 27 November 2019 unless the context otherwise requires.

FURTHER UPDATE OF NUMBER OF RELEVANT SECURITIES OF THE COMPANY

Due to certain conditions for the exercise of certain Share Options in accordance with its vesting schedule not having been met, it was determined that Share Options granted at an exercise price of HK$2.85 per Share, over an aggregate of 31,922,600 Shares, will not be exercisable.

As a result and as at the date of this announcement, the relevant securities (as defined in Note 4 to Rule 22 of the Takeovers Code) of the Company comprised (i) 5,260,699,388 Shares in issue; and (ii) outstanding Share Options which entitle the holders thereof with rights to

- 1 -

subscribe for 29,269,700 Shares. Save for the aforesaid, the Company has no other relevant securities (as defined in Note 4 to Rule 22 of the Takeovers Code) as at the date of this announcement.

As at the date of this announcement, the exercise price and exercise period of the outstanding Share Options which entitle the holders thereof with rights to subscribe for 29,269,700 Shares are as follows:

Number of outstanding

Share Options Exercise price Exercise period

(HK$) (dd-mm-yyyy)

29,269,700

2.85

04-12-2017 to 03-12-2020

DISCLOSURE OF DEALINGS

In accordance with Rule 3.8 of the Takeovers Code, associates (as defined under the Takeovers Code) of the Company and the Offeror, including persons who own or control 5% or more of any class of relevant securities (as defined in Note 4 to Rule 22 of the Takeovers Code), are hereby reminded to disclose their dealings in the securities of the Company pursuant to the Takeovers Code.

In accordance with Rule 3.8 of the Takeovers Code, the full text of Note 11 to Rule 22 of the Takeovers Code is reproduced as below:

"Responsibilities of stockbrokers, banks and other intermediaries

Stockbrokers, banks and others who deal in relevant securities on behalf of clients have a general duty to ensure, so far as they are able, that those clients are aware of the disclosure obligations attaching to associates of an offeror or the offeree company and other persons under Rule 22 and that those clients are willing to comply with them. Principal traders and dealers who deal directly with investors should, in appropriate cases, likewise draw attention to the relevant Rules. However, this does not apply when the total value of dealings (excluding stamp duty and commission) in any relevant security undertaken for a client during any 7 day period is less than $1 million.

This dispensation does not alter the obligation of principals, associates and other persons themselves to initiate disclosure of their own dealings, whatever total value is involved.

Intermediaries are expected to co-operate with the Executive in its dealings enquiries. Therefore, those who deal in relevant securities should appreciate that stockbrokers and other intermediaries will supply the Executive with relevant information as to those dealings, including identities of clients, as part of that co-operation."

- 2 -

Shareholders and potential investors should be aware that the implementation of the Proposal, the Scheme and the Option Offer are subject to the conditions being fulfilled or waived, as applicable, and thus the Proposal may or may not be implemented, the Scheme may or may not become effective and the Option Offer may or may not be implemented. Shareholders and potential investors should therefore exercise caution when dealing in the securities of the Company. Persons who are in doubt as to the action they should take should consult their stockbroker, bank manager, solicitor or other professional advisers.

By order of the Board

China Agri-Industries Holdings Limited

LUAN Richeng

Chairman

Hong Kong, 11 February 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises: Mr. LUAN Richeng as chairman of the Board and non-executive Director; Mr. WANG Zhen, Mr. XU Guanghong and Ms. HUA Jian as executive Directors; Mr. JIA Peng and Mr. MENG Qingguo as non-executive Directors; and Mr. LAM Wai Hon, Ambrose, Mr. Patrick Vincent VIZZONE and Mr. ONG Teck Chye as independent non-executive Directors.

The Directors jointly and severally accept full responsibility for the accuracy of the information contained in this announcement and confirm, having made all reasonable inquiries, that to the best of their knowledge, opinions expressed in this announcement have been arrived at after due and careful consideration and there are no other facts not contained in this announcement, the omission of which would make any statement in this announcement misleading.

- 3 -

Disclaimer

China Agri-Industries Holdings Ltd. published this content on 11 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 February 2020 10:27:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on CHINA AGRI-INDUSTRIES HOLD
05:28aCHINA AGRI INDUSTRIES : Further Update on the Number of Relevant Securities in I..
PU
02/04CHINA AGRI INDUSTRIES : Declaration of Further Interim Dividend
PU
02/04CHINA AGRI INDUSTRIES : Certain Matters Relating to the Non-competition Deed
PU
01/16CHINA AGRI INDUSTRIES : (606.HK) Announces the Profit Attributable to Owners of ..
AQ
2019CHINA AGRI INDUSTRIES : Certain Matters Relating to the Non-competition Deed
PU
2019CHINA AGRI INDUSTRIES : Joint Announcement - (1) Proposal for The Privatisation ..
PU
2019CHINA AGRI INDUSTRIES : Proposal for The Privatisation of China Agri-Industries ..
PU
2019CHINA AGRI INDUSTRIES : (0606.HK) announced a privatisation proposal, with cance..
AQ
2019CHINA AGRI INDUSTRIES : to be taken private for up to $1.2 billion
RE
2019CHINA AGRI INDUSTRIES : Joint Announcement - (1) Proposal for The Privatisation ..
PU
More news
Financials (HKD)
Sales 2019 119 B
EBIT 2019 1 949 M
Net income 2019 1 244 M
Debt 2019 11 052 M
Yield 2019 1,06%
P/E ratio 2019 18,3x
P/E ratio 2020 14,8x
EV / Sales2019 0,28x
EV / Sales2020 0,27x
Capitalization 22 253 M
Chart CHINA AGRI-INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
China Agri-Industries Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHINA AGRI-INDUSTRIES HOLD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 2,83  HKD
Last Close Price 4,23  HKD
Spread / Highest target -19,6%
Spread / Average Target -33,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -52,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Zhen Wang Managing Director & Executive Director
Richeng Luan Chairman
Li Jun Yang Chief Financial Officer & Chief Accountant
Wai Hon Lam Independent Non-Executive Director
Patrick Vincent Vizzone Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHINA AGRI-INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS LIMITED2.17%2 838
CORTEVA INC0.00%21 888
QL RESOURCES BERHAD--.--%3 213
GENTING PLANTATIONS BERHAD--.--%2 321
GODREJ AGROVET LTD.12.05%1 516
JAPFA COMFEED INDONESIA TBK PT--.--%1 275
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group