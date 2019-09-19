China Agri Industries : Letter to Non-Registered Shareholders - Notification of Publication of Corporate Communications on the Company's website
09/19/2019 | 04:52am EDT
(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 606)
20 September 2019
Dear Non-Registered Holder(s)Note 1,
Notification of publication of corporate communications on the Company's website
We hereby notify you that the 2019 Interim Report (the "Document") of China Agri-Industries Holdings Limited (the "Company"), in both English and Chinese, is now available on the Company's website at http://www.chinaagri.com and the HKEx's website at http://www.hkexnews.hk.
If you wish to receive the Document in printed form, please complete and sign the Request Form and return the same to the Company's Share Registrar, Tricor Progressive Limited, by post using the mailing label provided. The Document will be posted to you free of charge upon receipt of your request.
Please also note that by completing, signing and returning the Request Form for the Document in printed form, you will expressly indicate that you prefer to receive all future Corporate CommunicationsNote 2 of the Company in printed form and in the language selected.
Should you have any queries relating to this notification, please contact our hotline at (852) 2980 1333 from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Monday to Friday (excluding public holidays).
Yours faithfully,
For and on behalf of
China Agri-Industries Holdings Limited
LUAN Richeng
Chairman
Notes:
Non-RegisteredHolder means such person or company whose shares are held in The Central Clearing and Settlement System (CCASS) and who has notified the Company from time to time through Hong Kong Securities Clearing Company Limited that such person or company wishes to receive corporate communications of the Company.
Corporate Communications include any publication issued or to be issued by the Company for information or action of holders of any of its securities, including, but not limited to, directors' reports, annual accounts together with auditors' reports, interim reports, notices of meetings, circulars, proxy forms and any "corporate communication" as defined in the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.
REQUEST FORM
To: China Agri-Industries Holdings Limited (the "Company")
c/o Tricor Progressive Limited
Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong
I/We would like to receive a printed form of the 2019 Interim Report and all future Corporate CommunicationsNote 1 of the Company. (Please "✓" the appropriate box)
in printed form in English only; or in printed form in Chinese only; or
in printed form in both English and Chinese.
Full Name(s) in English (Please use BLOCK LETTERS)
Contact telephone number
Signature
Notes:
Full Name(s) in Chinese
Contact email address
Date
Corporate Communications include any publication issued or to be issued by the Company for information or action of holders of any of its securities, including, but not limited to, directors' reports, annual accounts together with auditors' reports, interim reports, notices of meetings, circulars, proxy forms and any "corporate communication" as defined in the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.
By completing and returning this Request Form to request for the printed copy of the Corporate Communications, you have expressly indicated that you prefer to receive all future Corporate Communications of the Company in printed form.
Personal Information Collection Statement
Your supply of Personal Data to the Company is on a voluntary basis. "Personal Data" in this statement has the same meaning as "personal data" in the Personal Data (Privacy) Ordinance, Chapter 486 of the Laws of Hong Kong ("PDPO"). Your Personal Data may be disclosed or transferred to our agent, contractor, or third party service provider who provides administrative, computer and other services to us for use in connection with the purposes of processing and handling your requests and/or instructions given on this form, and retained for such period as may be necessary for such purposes. Request for access to and/ or correction of your Personal Data can be made in accordance with the provisions of the PDPO and any such request should be in writing by mail to the Privacy Compliance Officer of Tricor Progressive Limited (Address: Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong).
