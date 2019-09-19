China Agri Industries : Letter to Non-Registered Shareholders - Notification of Publication of Corporate Communications on the Company's website

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 606)

20 September 2019

Dear Non-Registered Holder(s)Note 1,

Notification of publication of corporate communications on the Company's website

We hereby notify you that the 2019 Interim Report (the "Document") of China Agri-Industries Holdings Limited (the "Company"), in both English and Chinese, is now available on the Company's website at http://www.chinaagri.com and the HKEx's website at http://www.hkexnews.hk.

You may access the Document by clicking http://www.chinaagri.com/en/Investors/c-168.htmlof the Company's website for viewing and downloading.

If you wish to receive the Document in printed form, please complete and sign the Request Form and return the same to the Company's Share Registrar, Tricor Progressive Limited, by post using the mailing label provided. The Document will be posted to you free of charge upon receipt of your request.

Please also note that by completing, signing and returning the Request Form for the Document in printed form, you will expressly indicate that you prefer to receive all future Corporate CommunicationsNote 2 of the Company in printed form and in the language selected.

Should you have any queries relating to this notification, please contact our hotline at (852) 2980 1333 from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Monday to Friday (excluding public holidays).

Yours faithfully,

For and on behalf of

China Agri-Industries Holdings Limited

LUAN Richeng

Chairman

Notes: