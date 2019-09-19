Log in
China Agri Industries : Letter to Registered Shareholders - Notification of Publication of Corporate Communications on the Company's website

0
09/19/2019 | 04:47am EDT

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 606)

20 September 2019

Dear Shareholder(s),

Notification of publication of corporate communications on the Company's website

We hereby notify you that the 2019 Interim Report (the "Document") of China Agri-Industries Holdings Limited (the "Company"), in both English and Chinese, is now available on the Company's website at http://www.chinaagri.com and the HKEx's website at http://www.hkexnews.hk.

You may access the Document by clicking http://www.chinaagri.com/en/Investors/c-168.htmlof the Company's website for viewing and downloading.

If you wish to receive the Document and/or all future Corporate CommunicationsNote in printed form and in the language selected, please complete Part A and/or Part B of the Reply Form and return the same to the Company's Share Registrar, Tricor Progressive Limited, by post using the mailing label provided in the form. The Document will be posted to you free of charge upon receipt of your request.

Please note: as mentioned in our letter to Shareholders dated 16 February 2011, for Shareholders who would receive corporate communications by means of the Company's website, we will send an email notification of posting of the relevant corporate communication on the Company's website on the same day that such corporate communication is sent to other Shareholders provided that you have provided your email address to us. Otherwise, a printed notification will be sent out by post. Nevertheless, you are entitled to change your election of language and/or means of receipt of corporate communications at any time free of charge by giving us a notice on the prescribed form (which can be obtained from the Company's Share Registrar) or by using email at chinaagri606-ecom@hk.tricorglobal.com to the Company's Share Registrar, Tricor Progressive Limited.

Should you have any queries relating to this notification, please contact our hotline at (852) 2980 1333 from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Monday to Friday (excluding public holidays).

Yours faithfully,

For and on behalf of

China Agri-Industries Holdings Limited

LUAN Richeng

Chairman

Note: Corporate Communications include any publication issued or to be issued by the Company for information or action of holders of any of its securities, including, but not limited to, directors' reports, annual accounts together with auditors' reports, interim reports, notices of meetings, circulars, proxy forms and any "corporate communication" as defined in the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.

REPLY FORM

To:

China Agri-Industries Holdings Limited (the "Company")

c/o Tricor Progressive Limited

Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong

Part A - To receive a printed form of the 2019 Interim Report (the "Document")

I/We would like to receive the Document in printed form.

Part B - To elect/change the means of receipt of future Corporate Communications Note 1 (please tick only one box)

I/We would like to receive the Company's future Corporate Communications in the manner as indicated below: in printed form in English only; or

in printed form in Chinese only; or

in printed form in both English and Chinese; or by electronic means in lieu of in printed form.

Contact email address

(Please ensure your email address is properly filled in for the purpose of receiving the notification of release of Corporate Communications)

Name(s) of Shareholder(s) in English (Please use BLOCK LETTERS)

Name(s) of Shareholder(s) in Chinese

Registered address of Shareholder(s)

Contact telephone number

Signature(s)

Date

Notes:

  1. Corporate Communications include any publication issued or to be issued by the Company for information or action of holders of any of its securities, including, but not limited to, directors' reports, annual accounts together with auditors' reports, interim reports, notices of meetings, circulars, proxy forms and any "corporate communication" as defined in the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.
  2. If any shares are held in joint names, all joint holders OR the joint holder whose name stands first on the Company's register of members should sign this Reply Form in order for it to be valid.
  3. This Reply Form with no box ticked, with more than one box ticked, or otherwise incorrectly completed will be voided at the discretion of the Company.
  4. Printed versions of all the Company's future Corporate Communications will be available from the Company or its Share Registrar on request in writing. Such Corporate Communications will also be available on the Company's website at www.chinaagri.com.
  5. For the avoidance of doubt, no additional instructions (other than those imprinted herein) written on this Reply Form will be processed.

Personal Information Collection Statement

Your supply of Personal Data to the Company is on a voluntary basis. "Personal Data" in this statement has the same meaning as "personal data" in the Personal Data (Privacy) Ordinance, Chapter 486 of the Laws of Hong Kong ("PDPO"). Your Personal Data may be disclosed or transferred to our agent, contractor, or third party service provider who provides administrative, computer and other services to us for use in connection with the purposes of processing and handling your requests and/or instructions given on this form, and retained for such period as may be necessary for such purposes. Request for access to and/ or correction of your Personal Data can be made in accordance with the provisions of the PDPO and any such request should be in writing by mail to the Privacy Compliance Officer of Tricor Progressive Limited (Address: Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong).

Please cut the mailing label and stick this on the envelope

to return this Reply Form to us.

No postage stamp necessary if posted in Hong Kong.

Mailing Label

Tricor Progressive Limited

Freepost No. 37

Hong Kong

Disclaimer

China Agri-Industries Holdings Ltd. published this content on 19 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 September 2019 08:46:07 UTC
Income Statement Evolution
EPS Revisions
