China Agri Industries : List of Directors and their Roles and Functions

04/15/2019 | 05:03am EDT

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 606)

List of Directors and their Roles and Functions

The Board of Directors of China Agri-Industries Holdings Limited currently comprises nine directors. Their names, roles and functions are set out below:

I.Board of Directors

Chairman of the Board and Non-executiveDirectorLUAN Richeng

Executive Directors

WANG Zhen (Managing Director) XU Guanghong

HUA Jian Non-executiveDirectors

JIA Peng MENG Qingguo

Independent Non-executive Directors

LAM Wai Hon, Ambrose Patrick Vincent VIZZONE ONG Teck Chye

1

List of Directors and their Roles and Functions (Continued)

II.Board Committees Audit Committee

LAM Wai Hon, Ambrose (Chairman) Patrick Vincent VIZZONE

ONG Teck Chye JIA Peng

Remuneration Committee

Patrick Vincent VIZZONE (Chairman) LAM Wai Hon, Ambrose

ONG Teck Chye MENG Qingguo

Nomination Committee

LUAN Richeng (Chairman) LAM Wai Hon, Ambrose Patrick Vincent VIZZONE ONG Teck Chye

Executive Committee

WANG Zhen (Chairman) XU Guanghong

HUA Jian

Hong Kong, 15 April 2019

2

Disclaimer

China Agri-Industries Holdings Ltd. published this content on 15 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 April 2019 09:02:02 UTC
