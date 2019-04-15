China Agri Industries : List of Directors and their Roles and Functions

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 606)
List of Directors and their Roles and Functions
The Board of Directors of China Agri-Industries Holdings Limited currently comprises nine directors. Their names, roles and functions are set out below:
I.Board of Directors
Chairman of the Board and Non-executiveDirectorLUAN Richeng
Executive Directors
WANG Zhen (Managing Director) XU Guanghong
HUA Jian Non-executiveDirectors
JIA Peng MENG Qingguo
Independent Non-executive Directors
LAM Wai Hon, Ambrose Patrick Vincent VIZZONE ONG Teck Chye
List of Directors and their Roles and Functions (Continued)
II.Board Committees Audit Committee
LAM Wai Hon, Ambrose (Chairman) Patrick Vincent VIZZONE
ONG Teck Chye JIA Peng
Remuneration Committee
Patrick Vincent VIZZONE (Chairman) LAM Wai Hon, Ambrose
ONG Teck Chye MENG Qingguo
Nomination Committee
LUAN Richeng (Chairman) LAM Wai Hon, Ambrose Patrick Vincent VIZZONE ONG Teck Chye
Executive Committee
WANG Zhen (Chairman) XU Guanghong
HUA Jian
Hong Kong, 15 April 2019
