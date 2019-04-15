China Agri Industries : List of Directors and their Roles and Functions

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 606)

List of Directors and their Roles and Functions

The Board of Directors of China Agri-Industries Holdings Limited currently comprises nine directors. Their names, roles and functions are set out below:

I.Board of Directors

Chairman of the Board and Non-executiveDirectorLUAN Richeng

Executive Directors

WANG Zhen (Managing Director) XU Guanghong

HUA Jian Non-executiveDirectors

JIA Peng MENG Qingguo

Independent Non-executive Directors

LAM Wai Hon, Ambrose Patrick Vincent VIZZONE ONG Teck Chye

