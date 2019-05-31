Log in
China Agri Industries : Voting Results of Annual General Meeting Held on 31 May 2019

05/31/2019

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

VOTING RESULTS OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

HELD ON 31 MAY 2019

China Agri-Industries Holdings Limited (the "Company") announces the poll results in respect of the annual general meeting (the "AGM") of the Company held on 31 May 2019 at 10:00 a.m. as follows:

Resolutions

Number of Votes (%)

For

Against

1.

To receive, consider and adopt the audited consolidated

3,850,383,352

5,331,000

financial statements of the Company and its subsidiaries

(99.86%)

(0.14%)

and the reports of the directors and auditor for the year

ended 31 December 2018.

The resolution was duly passed as an ordinary resolution.

2.

To approve a final dividend of 1.5 HK cents per share for

3,851,746,255

5,342,000

the year ended 31 December 2018.

(99.86%)

(0.14%)

The resolution was duly passed as an ordinary resolution.

3.

A. To re-elect Mr. WANG Zhen as an executive director

3,828,278,904

28,651,351

of the Company.

(99.26%)

(0.74%)

The resolution was duly passed as an ordinary resolution.

B. To re-elect Mr. XU Guanghong as an executive

3,827,292,904

29,637,351

director of the Company.

(99.23%)

(0.77%)

The resolution was duly passed as an ordinary resolution.

C. To re-elect Ms. HUA Jian as an executive director of

3,827,304,904

29,625,351

the Company.

(99.23%)

(0.77%)

The resolution was duly passed as an ordinary resolution.

1

3.

D.

To re-elect Mr. LUAN Richeng as a non-executive

3,793,324,084

63,606,171

director of the Company.

(98.35%)

(1.65%)

The resolution was duly passed as an ordinary resolution.

E.

To re-elect Mr. MENG Qingguo as a non-executive

3,792,021,084

64,909,171

director of the Company.

(98.32%)

(1.68%)

The resolution was duly passed as an ordinary resolution.

F.

To re-elect Mr. LAM Wai Hon, Ambrose as an

3,299,949,812

555,396,443

independent non-executive director of the Company.

(85.59%)

(14.41%)

The resolution was duly passed as an ordinary resolution.

G. To re-elect Mr. ONG Teck Chye as an independent

3,312,058,732

544,871,523

non-executive director of the Company.

(85.87%)

(14.13%)

The resolution was duly passed as an ordinary resolution.

4.

To re-appoint auditor and authorise the board of directors

3,251,715,090

605,115,195

of the Company to fix the auditor's remuneration.

(84.31%)

(15.69%)

The resolution was duly passed as an ordinary resolution.

5.

A.

To grant a general mandate to the directors to allot,

3,465,402,232

391,675,323

issue and deal with additional shares of the

(89.85%)

(10.15%)

Company.

The resolution was duly passed as an ordinary resolution.

B.

To grant a general mandate to the directors to

3,851,728,505

5,202,050

buy-back the Company's own shares.

(99.87%)

(0.13%)

The resolution was duly passed as an ordinary resolution.

C.

To add the number of the shares bought back under

3,441,959,002

414,971,245

Resolution 5B to the mandate granted to the directors

(89.24%)

(10.76%)

under Resolution 5A.

The resolution was duly passed as an ordinary resolution.

Note: Please refer to the notice of the AGM dated 25 April 2019 for the full text of Resolutions 5A to 5C.

The chairman of the AGM demanded that voting be made by poll on all of the above resolutions. All resolutions were approved.

As at the date of the AGM, a total of 5,258,985,388 shares of the Company were in issue, which was the total number of shares entitling the holders to attend and vote on the above resolutions at the AGM.

There were no restrictions on any shareholders to cast votes on any of the resolutions at the AGM.

2

There were no shares of the Company entitling the holders to attend and abstain from voting in favour of the resolutions at the AGM as set out in Rule 13.40 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules").

No shareholders of the Company were required under the Listing Rules to abstain from voting at the AGM.

No parties have indicated in the circular containing the notice of the AGM that they intend to vote against or to abstain from voting on any of the resolutions at the AGM.

Tricor Progressive Limited, the Company's share registrar, acted as the scrutineer in respect of the voting at the AGM.

By Order of the Board

China Agri-Industries Holdings Limited

LUAN Richeng

Chairman

Hong Kong, 31 May 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises: Mr. LUAN Richeng as chairman of the Board and non-executive director; Mr. WANG Zhen, Mr. XU Guanghong and Ms. HUA Jian as executive directors; Mr. JIA Peng and Mr. MENG Qingguo as non-executive directors; and Mr. LAM Wai Hon, Ambrose, Mr. Patrick Vincent VIZZONE and Mr. ONG Teck Chye as independent non-executive directors.

3

China Agri-Industries Holdings Ltd. published this content on 31 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 May 2019 10:18:04 UTC
