CHINA AGRI-INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS LTD.

(0606)
China Agri Industries : held 2019 Annual General Meeting

06/04/2019

31st May 2019 - China Agri Industries Holdings Limited ('China Agri', HK. 00606) held its 2019 Annual General Meeting in HK. Shareholders voted to approve all resolutions proposed by the Board including 2018 Annual Report, dividends payment, appointment of auditor, director re-elections and etc.

China Agri's Managing Director Mr. WANG Zhen hosted the meeting and expressed the gratitude for the continued supports and confidences placed in our Board by shareholders. The management discussed the business performance, development plan and financial results with shareholders during the question and answer session.

Board members, senior managements and about 300 shareholders' representatives attended the meeting.

Disclaimer

China Agri-Industries Holdings Ltd. published this content on 04 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 June 2019 07:14:05 UTC
