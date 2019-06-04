China Agri Industries : held 2019 Annual General Meeting

31st May 2019 - China Agri Industries Holdings Limited ('China Agri', HK. 00606) held its 2019 Annual General Meeting in HK. Shareholders voted to approve all resolutions proposed by the Board including 2018 Annual Report, dividends payment, appointment of auditor, director re-elections and etc.

China Agri's Managing Director Mr. WANG Zhen hosted the meeting and expressed the gratitude for the continued supports and confidences placed in our Board by shareholders. The management discussed the business performance, development plan and financial results with shareholders during the question and answer session.

Board members, senior managements and about 300 shareholders' representatives attended the meeting.