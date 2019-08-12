China Agri Products Exchange : Change of Date of Board Meeting

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CHANGE OF DATE OF BOARD MEETING

Reference is made to the announcement of China Agri-Products Exchange Limited 中國 農產品交易有限公司 (the "Company") dated 2 August 2019 in relation to the meeting (the "Board Meeting") of the board of directors (the "Board") of the Company for the purposes of, among other matters, considering and approving the announcement of the unaudited consolidated interim results of the Company and its subsidiaries for the six months ended 30 June 2019 for publication, and considering the payment of an interim dividend, if any.

The Board hereby announces that as additional time is required for the Company to finalise the unaudited consolidated interim results of the Company and its subsidiaries for the six months ended 30 June 2019, the Board Meeting originally scheduled to be held on Wednesday, 14 August 2019 has been rescheduled to Tuesday, 27 August 2019.

By Order of the Board

CHINA AGRI-PRODUCTS EXCHANGE LIMITED

中國農產品交易有限公司

Chan Chun Hong, Thomas

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Hong Kong, 12 August 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Mr. Chan Chun Hong, Thomas, Mr. Leung Sui Wah, Raymond and Mr. Yau Yuk Shing, and the independent non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. Ng Yat Cheung, Mr. Lau King Lung and Mr. Wong Ping Yuen.