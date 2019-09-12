China Agri Products Exchange : UNUSUAL PRICE AND TRADING VOLUME MOVEMENT AND INSIDE INFORMATION

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

UNUSUAL PRICE AND TRADING VOLUME MOVEMENT

AND

INSIDE INFORMATION

This announcement is made by China Agri-Products Exchange Limited (the "Company") pursuant to Rule 13.09 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules") and the Inside Information Provisions (as defined under the Listing Rules) under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

The board of directors (the "Board") of the Company noted the recent increase in the price and trading volume of the shares of the Company. The Board wishes to clarify that, whilst it has been approached by a third party for a transaction involving shares of the Company, which, if it materalises, will constitute a transaction subject to the Code on Takeovers and Mergers (the "Takeovers Code"), no decision has been made and no definitive transaction document has been entered into.

Save as disclosed above, the Board confirms that it is not aware of any other reasons for these price and volume movements or of any information which must be announced to avoid a false market in the Company's securities or of any inside information that needs to be disclosed under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance.

Further announcement(s) will be made if and when appropriate or required in accordance with the Listing Rules and the Takeovers Code (as the case may be).

1