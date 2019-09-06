China Aircraft Leasing Hldgns : UNAUDITED 2019 FINANCIAL INFORMATION OF CHINA ASSET LEASING COMPANY LIMITED, A WHOLLY-OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF THE COMPANY

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CHINA AIRCRAFT LEASING GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED

中 國 飛 機 租 賃 集 團 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated under the laws of the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 1848)

UNAUDITED 2019 FINANCIAL INFORMATION

OF CHINA ASSET LEASING COMPANY LIMITED,

A WHOLLY-OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF THE COMPANY

Reference is made to the announcement of China Aircraft Leasing Group Holdings Limited (the "Company") dated 11 June 2019 in relation to the issuance of RMB1.0 Billion Bonds by China Asset Leasing Company Limited ( 中 飛 租 融 資 租 賃 有 限 公 司 ) ("CALC (TJ)"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company in the People's Republic of China (the "PRC") (the "Announcement"). The RMB1.0 Billion Bonds are listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange (上 海證券交易所). Unless otherwise stated, terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as defined in the Announcement.

As required by the listing rules of the Shanghai Stock Exchange and other relevant rules and regulations in the PRC, an announcement with the title of "中飛租融資租賃有限公司 - 當年 累計新增借款超過上年末淨資產的百分之六十 (China Asset Leasing Company Limited - the accumulated new borrowings in this year exceeded 60% of the net assets at the end of the previous year*)" (the "CALC (TJ) Announcement") has been uploaded onto the website of the Shanghai Stock Exchange (http://www.sse.com.cn) on 6 September 2019 and is available for download from such website.

As disclosed in the CALC (TJ) Announcement, CALC (TJ)'s total borrowings amounted to RMB24.86 billion as at 31 August 2019, representing an increase of RMB3.31 billion as compared with RMB21.55 billion as at 31 December 2018. The above-mentioned new borrowings are normal financing activities required for the operation and business development of the Group and will not have any material adverse impact on the Company's business activities and solvency. The 2019 financial information is unaudited.

