CHINA AIRCRAFT LEASING GROUP HLDGNS LTD

(1848)
My previous session
China Aircraft Leasing Hldgns : says has not put Boeing 737 MAX order on hold

04/08/2019 | 10:40pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Employees walk by the end of a 737 Max aircraft at the Boeing factory in Renton

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China Aircraft Leasing Group Holdings Ltd (CALC) on Tuesday said it has not put its order for 100 Boeing Co 737 MAX jets on hold nor had it suspended payment, rebutting an earlier report by the South China Morning Post (SCMP) newspaper.

The SCMP attributed its information to comments from CALC Chairman Chen Shuang. The Hong Kong-listed lessor said Chen was misquoted.

The Hong Kong-based newspaper later on Tuesday updated its story to quote CALC Chief Executive Mike Poon as saying the company had not stopped payment, but as deliveries were on hold, it did not need to make any payment for the time being.

"Our company currently does not have plans to change our Boeing aircraft orders and we have not suspended payment," a spokeswoman for CALC told Reuters.

The Hong Kong-listed lessor, controlled by state-owned conglomerate China Everbright Group Co Ltd, placed an order for 50 737 MAX aircraft in June 2017 and later expanded the order.

A Boeing spokesman said the plane maker was focused on supporting customers and to ensure the 737 MAX's return to commercial flight.

"China Aircraft Leasing Group Holdings has been and continues to be a valued customer and we are sorry for the disruption this situation has caused them," the spokesman said.

(Reporting by Brenda Goh and Stella Qiu; Additional Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Christopher Cushing)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BOEING COMPANY (THE) -4.44% 374.52 Delayed Quote.21.53%
CHINA AIRCRAFT LEASING GROUP HLDGNS LTD -1.54% 8.98 End-of-day quote.13.67%
Financials (HKD)
Sales 2019 3 853 M
EBIT 2019 2 243 M
Net income 2019 973 M
Debt 2019 17 110 M
Yield 2019 8,61%
P/E ratio 2019 6,34
P/E ratio 2020 5,36
EV / Sales 2019 6,04x
EV / Sales 2020 5,60x
Capitalization 6 177 M
Chart CHINA AIRCRAFT LEASING GROUP HLDGNS LTD
Duration : Period :
China Aircraft Leasing Group Hldgns Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHINA AIRCRAFT LEASING GRO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 11,0  HKD
Spread / Average Target 20%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ho Man Poon Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Shuang Chen Chairman
Yu Ping Tang Chief Operating Officer
Chung Tat Mok Chief Financial Officer & Deputy CEO
Chi Chun Tang Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHINA AIRCRAFT LEASING GROUP HLDGNS LTD13.67%787
AERCAP HOLDINGS N.V.23.74%6 918
BOC AVIATION LTD12.96%5 774
TOKYO CENTURY CORP6.30%4 846
GRENKE22.84%4 677
CHINA DEVELOPMENT BANK FNACL LSNG CO LTD-3.55%3 109
