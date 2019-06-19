Log in
China Airlines : Taiwan's China Airlines plans to upgrade fleet with Boeing 777 freighters

06/19/2019 | 07:07am EDT

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Taiwan's China Airlines Ltd has provisionally ordered up to six Boeing Co 777 freighters, the companies said on Wednesday, as the carrier attempts to modernise its cargo fleet.

The airline plans to transition from its older 747 freighters to a more modern twin-engine cargo planes on high-yielding routes from Taipei to North America and Europe, China Airlines Chairman Hsieh Su-Chien said.

"Air cargo is an important part of our overall business and the introduction of these new Boeing 777 freighters will play an integral role in our long-term growth strategy," he said in a statement after the deal was announced at the Paris Airshow.

The air cargo market has had a weak start to 2019, but Boeing has forecast it will double over the next 20 years.

(Reporting by Jamie Freed, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)
BOEING COMPANY (THE) 5.37% 373.96 Delayed Quote.10.05%
CHINA AIRLINES LTD. End-of-day quote.
Financials (TWD)
Sales 2019 172 B
EBIT 2019 5 633 M
Net income 2019 1 900 M
Debt 2019 74 461 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 27,76
P/E ratio 2020 31,68
EV / Sales 2019 0,74x
EV / Sales 2020 0,67x
Capitalization 53 071 M
Chart CHINA AIRLINES LTD.
Duration : Period :
China Airlines Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 10,1  TWD
Spread / Average Target 2,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Su Chien Hsieh Director, President & General Manager
Nuan Hsuan Ho Chairman
Ming Hui Lai Vice President-Flight Operations
Shih-Ming Lu Vice President-Information Management
Chih Yuan Chen Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHINA AIRLINES LTD.1 670
DELTA AIR LINES INC.11.56%34 107
UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC3.63%20 450
AIR CHINA LTD.15.45%16 844
RYANAIR HOLDINGS-6.98%12 778
ANA HOLDINGS INC-6.28%11 799
