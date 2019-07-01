Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  China All Access (Holdings) Ltd    0633   KYG211341048

CHINA ALL ACCESS (HOLDINGS) LTD

(0633)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

China All Access : Announcements and Notices - Inside Information in Respect of A Writ of Summons

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/01/2019 | 06:23am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

中國全通(控股)有限公司

CHINA ALL ACCESS (HOLDINGS) LIMITED

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 633)

INSIDE INFORMATION

IN RESPECT OF A WRIT OF SUMMONS

This announcement is made by the board (the "Board") of directors (the

  • Directors") of China All Access (Holdings) Limited (the "Company" and, together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") pursuant to Rule 13.09 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules") and the Inside Information Provisions (as defined under the Listing Rules) under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of the Hong Kong).

On 27 June 2019, (i) the Company as first defendant; (ii) Mr. Chan Yuen Ming, our executive Director, as second defendant; and (iii) China All Access Science and Engineering Technology Development Limited ("SETD"), an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, as third defendant (together, the "Defendants") received a writ of summons (the "Writ of Summons") issued in the Court of First Instance of the High Court of Hong Kong by Prosper Talent Limited as a plaintiff (the "Plaintiff"), against the Defendants.

According to the indorsement of claim enclosed in the Writ of Summons, US$95,383,187.40 was due and outstanding under a note purchase agreement entered into between the Plaintiff, the Company and Mr. Chan Yuen Ming which was secured by a personal guarantee entered into by Mr. Chan Yuen Ming and security assignment entered into by SETD in favour of the Plaintiff. The Plaintiff 's claims are for:

  1. the sum of US$95,383,187.40 or its Hong Kong dollars equivalent at the time of payment;
  2. further interest;

− 1 −

  1. costs; and
  2. further and/or other reliefs.

The Defendants are seeking legal advice in respect of the above proceeding and would defend its position. The Company will make further announcement(s) to update the shareholders of the Company and the potential investors on any significant development regarding the above claims as and when appropriate.

Shareholders of the Company and potential investors are advised to exercise

caution when dealing in the shares of the Company.

By order of the Board

China All Access (Holdings) Limited

Shao Kwok Keung

Chief Executive Officer

Hong Kong, 1 July 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. Chan Yuen Ming and Mr. Shao Kwok Keung; the non-executive Director is Mr. Bao Tiejun; and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Wong Che Man Eddy, Mr. Lam Kin Hung Patrick and Mr. Fung Ka Kin.

− 2 −

Disclaimer

China All Access (Holdings) Limited published this content on 01 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 July 2019 10:22:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CHINA ALL ACCESS (HOLDINGS
06:23aCHINA ALL ACCESS : Announcements and Notices - Inside Information in Respect of ..
PU
06/04CHINA ALL ACCESS : Announcements and Notices - Supplemental Announcement - Subsc..
PU
05/31CHINA ALL ACCESS : Announcements and Notices - Voluntary Announcement - Strategi..
PU
05/28CHINA ALL ACCESS : Announcements and Notices - Payment Arrangement of Final Divi..
PU
05/24CHINA ALL ACCESS : Announcements and Notices - Completion of Discloseable Transa..
PU
04/30CHINA ALL ACCESS : Announcements and Notices - Discloseable Transaction Acquisit..
PU
04/01CHINA ALL ACCESS : Announcements and Notices - Annual Results Announcement for t..
PU
03/20CHINA ALL ACCESS : Announcements and Notices - Placing of New Shares under the G..
PU
03/12CHINA ALL ACCESS : Announcements and Notices - Voluntary Announcement - Strategi..
PU
2018CHINA ALL ACCESS (HOLDINGS) LTD : half-yearly earnings release
More news
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2018 -
EBIT 2018 -
Net income 2018 -
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 0
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
Capi. / Sales2018 -
Capi. / Sales2019 -
Capitalization 471 M
Chart CHINA ALL ACCESS (HOLDINGS) LTD
Duration : Period :
China All Access (Holdings) Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHINA ALL ACCESS (HOLDINGS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price 0,00  
Last Close Price 0,21  CNY
Spread / Highest target -100%
Spread / Average Target -100%
Spread / Lowest Target -100%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kwok Keung Shao Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Yuen Ming Chan Chairman
H. Yu Man Senior Manager-Finance
Hiu Yeung Li Chief Technology Officer
Che Man Wong Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHINA ALL ACCESS (HOLDINGS) LTD-27.27%69
AT&T17.41%244 556
CHINA MOBILE LTD.-4.43%186 722
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP-26.27%100 049
NTT DOCOMO INC3.72%77 744
T-MOBILE US16.44%63 338
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About