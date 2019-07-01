China All Access : Announcements and Notices - Inside Information in Respect of A Writ of Summons

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

中國全通(控股)有限公司

CHINA ALL ACCESS (HOLDINGS) LIMITED

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 633)

INSIDE INFORMATION

IN RESPECT OF A WRIT OF SUMMONS

This announcement is made by the board (the "Board") of directors (the

Directors ") of China All Access (Holdings) Limited (the " Company " and, together with its subsidiaries, the " Group ") pursuant to Rule 13.09 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the " Listing Rules ") and the Inside Information Provisions (as defined under the Listing Rules) under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of the Hong Kong).

On 27 June 2019, (i) the Company as first defendant; (ii) Mr. Chan Yuen Ming, our executive Director, as second defendant; and (iii) China All Access Science and Engineering Technology Development Limited ("SETD"), an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, as third defendant (together, the "Defendants") received a writ of summons (the "Writ of Summons") issued in the Court of First Instance of the High Court of Hong Kong by Prosper Talent Limited as a plaintiff (the "Plaintiff"), against the Defendants.

According to the indorsement of claim enclosed in the Writ of Summons, US$95,383,187.40 was due and outstanding under a note purchase agreement entered into between the Plaintiff, the Company and Mr. Chan Yuen Ming which was secured by a personal guarantee entered into by Mr. Chan Yuen Ming and security assignment entered into by SETD in favour of the Plaintiff. The Plaintiff 's claims are for: