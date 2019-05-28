China All Access : Announcements and Notices - Payment Arrangement of Final Dividend

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

中國全通(控股)有限公司

CHINA ALL ACCESS (HOLDINGS) LIMITED

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 633)

PAYMENT ARRANGEMENT OF FINAL DIVIDEND

Reference is made to (i) the 2017 annual results announcement (the "Results Announcement") of China All Access (Holdings) Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") dated 29 March 2018; (ii) the poll results announcement of the Company dated 13 June 2018; and (iii) the announcements dated 26 October 2018, 27 February 2019 (the "February Announcement") and 11 April 2019 in relation to, among others, payment of a final dividend for the year ended 31 December 2017.

As disclosed in the February Announcement, the final dividend (the "Final Dividend") of HK5.0 cents per Share for the year ended 31 December 2017 will be paid on or before 31 May 2019 to the shareholders of the Company (the "Entitled Shareholders") whose names appear on the register of members of the Company on 24 October 2018.