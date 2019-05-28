Log in
CHINA ALL ACCESS (HOLDINGS) LTD

(0633)
China All Access : Announcements and Notices - Payment Arrangement of Final Dividend

05/28/2019

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

中國全通(控股)有限公司

CHINA ALL ACCESS (HOLDINGS) LIMITED

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 633)

PAYMENT ARRANGEMENT OF FINAL DIVIDEND

Reference is made to (i) the 2017 annual results announcement (the "Results Announcement") of China All Access (Holdings) Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") dated 29 March 2018; (ii) the poll results announcement of the Company dated 13 June 2018; and (iii) the announcements dated 26 October 2018, 27 February 2019 (the "February Announcement") and 11 April 2019 in relation to, among others, payment of a final dividend for the year ended 31 December 2017.

As disclosed in the February Announcement, the final dividend (the "Final Dividend") of HK5.0 cents per Share for the year ended 31 December 2017 will be paid on or before 31 May 2019 to the shareholders of the Company (the "Entitled Shareholders") whose names appear on the register of members of the Company on 24 October 2018.

− 1 −

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of the Company wishes to announce that due to recent global economic turmoil, major market players of telecommunications industry in the western countries have been imposing more stringent entry barriers on Chinese brands for conducting 5G technology business. As a result, the Group is still facing liquidity constraint to pay the Final Dividend on or before 31 May 2019. The Board has resolved that the Final Dividend will be paid to the Entitled Shareholders (other than the four Entitled Shareholders mentioned in the paragraph below) by the end of November 2019.

Mr. Chen Yuen Ming, Dr. Li Hiu Yeung, Creative Sector Limited and Light Group Field Sci-Tech Limited, who in aggregate hold approximately 36.28% of the entire issued share capital of the Company, have agreed to defer their receipt of the Final Dividend until the Company has fully paid the Final Dividend to all other Entitled Shareholders.

Save as disclosed above, all other information in relation to the payment of the Final Dividend as mentioned in the Results Announcement shall remain unchanged.

By order of the Board

China All Access (Holdings) Limited

Shao Kwok Keung

Chief Executive Officer

Hong Kong, 28 May 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. Chan Yuen Ming and Mr. Shao Kwok Keung; the non-executive Director is Mr. Bao Tiejun; and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Wong Che Man Eddy, Mr. Lam Kin Hung Patrick and Mr. Fung Ka Kin.

− 2 −

Disclaimer

China All Access (Holdings) Limited published this content on 28 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 May 2019 13:48:07 UTC
