China All Access : Announcements and Notices - Payment Arrangement of Final Dividend

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of the Company wishes to announce that due to recent global economic turmoil, major market players of telecommunications industry in the western countries have been imposing more stringent entry barriers on Chinese brands for conducting 5G technology business. As a result, the Group is still facing liquidity constraint to pay the Final Dividend on or before 31 May 2019. The Board has resolved that the Final Dividend will be paid to the Entitled Shareholders (other than the four Entitled Shareholders mentioned in the paragraph below) by the end of November 2019.
Mr. Chen Yuen Ming, Dr. Li Hiu Yeung, Creative Sector Limited and Light Group Field Sci-Tech Limited, who in aggregate hold approximately 36.28% of the entire issued share capital of the Company, have agreed to defer their receipt of the Final Dividend until the Company has fully paid the Final Dividend to all other Entitled Shareholders.
Save as disclosed above, all other information in relation to the payment of the Final Dividend as mentioned in the Results Announcement shall remain unchanged.
By order of the Board
China All Access (Holdings) Limited
Shao Kwok Keung
Chief Executive Officer
Hong Kong, 28 May 2019
As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. Chan Yuen Ming and Mr. Shao Kwok Keung; the non-executive Director is Mr. Bao Tiejun; and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Wong Che Man Eddy, Mr. Lam Kin Hung Patrick and Mr. Fung Ka Kin.