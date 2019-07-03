China All Access : Announcements and Notices - Voluntary Announcement - Integrated Energy Base Framework Agreement

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

中國全通(控股)有限公司

CHINA ALL ACCESS (HOLDINGS) LIMITED

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 633)

VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT

INTEGRATED ENERGY BASE FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT

This announcement is made by China All Access (Holdings) Limited (the "Company" and, together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") on a voluntary basis.

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of the Company is pleased to announce that on 26 June 2019, the Company entered into a framework agreement (the "Framework Agreement") with Lingwu Municipal People's Government* (靈武市人民政府), CGN New Energy Investment (Shenzhen) Company Limited Ningxia Branch* (中廣核新能源投資（深圳）有限公司寧夏分公司) and Ningxia Jiguang New Energy Company Limited* (寧夏吉光新能源有限公司) (together, the "Cooperative Partners") pursuant to which the parties agreed to carry out comprehensive cooperation in relation to, amongst others, construction of efficient integrated energy base project (the "Project") from June 2019 to June 2024.

The Project consists of five phases, namely the construction of (i) high-concentration photovoltaic system; (ii) lithium battery energy storage station; (iii) centralized photovoltaic power station; (iv) centralised and decentralised wind power station; and (v) high-concentration photovoltaic power station. The Company will, among others, provide solutions for power storage capacity of the power stations. Detailed terms of cooperation contemplated under the Framework Agreement will be set out in the agreement(s) for the Project which the Company and the Cooperative Partners may subsequently enter into from time to time.

The Board is of the view that the entering into the Framework Agreement is beneficial to the Company as the output of power storage solution will contribute to the revenue of the Group.