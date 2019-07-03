Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  China All Access (Holdings) Ltd    0633   KYG211341048

CHINA ALL ACCESS (HOLDINGS) LTD

(0633)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

China All Access : Announcements and Notices - Voluntary Announcement - Integrated Energy Base Framework Agreement

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/03/2019 | 08:53pm EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

中國全通(控股)有限公司

CHINA ALL ACCESS (HOLDINGS) LIMITED

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 633)

VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT

INTEGRATED ENERGY BASE FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT

This announcement is made by China All Access (Holdings) Limited (the "Company" and, together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") on a voluntary basis.

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of the Company is pleased to announce that on 26 June 2019, the Company entered into a framework agreement (the "Framework Agreement") with Lingwu Municipal People's Government* (靈武市人民政府), CGN New Energy Investment (Shenzhen) Company Limited Ningxia Branch* (中廣核新能源投資（深圳）有限公司寧夏分公司) and Ningxia Jiguang New Energy Company Limited* (寧夏吉光新能源有限公司) (together, the "Cooperative Partners") pursuant to which the parties agreed to carry out comprehensive cooperation in relation to, amongst others, construction of efficient integrated energy base project (the "Project") from June 2019 to June 2024.

The Project consists of five phases, namely the construction of (i) high-concentration photovoltaic system; (ii) lithium battery energy storage station; (iii) centralized photovoltaic power station; (iv) centralised and decentralised wind power station; and (v) high-concentration photovoltaic power station. The Company will, among others, provide solutions for power storage capacity of the power stations. Detailed terms of cooperation contemplated under the Framework Agreement will be set out in the agreement(s) for the Project which the Company and the Cooperative Partners may subsequently enter into from time to time.

The Board is of the view that the entering into the Framework Agreement is beneficial to the Company as the output of power storage solution will contribute to the revenue of the Group.

− 1 −

The Board considers that the cooperation contemplated under the Framework Agreement is in the ordinary and usual course of business of the Company and the terms of the Framework Agreement are negotiated on an arm's length basis and on normal commercial terms and are fair and reasonable and in the interests of the Company and its shareholders as a whole.

To the best of the Directors' knowledge, information and belief having made all reasonable enquiries, the Cooperative Partners and their respective ultimate beneficial owners (if applicable) are third parties independent of the Company and its connected persons (as defined in the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited).

By order of the Board

China All Access (Holdings) Limited

Shao Kwok Keung

Chief Executive Officer

Hong Kong, 4 July 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. Chan Yuen Ming and Mr. Shao Kwok Keung; the non-executive Director is Mr. Bao Tiejun; and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Wong Che Man Eddy, Mr. Lam Kin Hung Patrick and Mr. Fung Ka Kin.

* for identification purposes only

− 2 −

Disclaimer

China All Access (Holdings) Limited published this content on 04 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 July 2019 00:52:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CHINA ALL ACCESS (HOLDINGS
08:53pCHINA ALL ACCESS : Announcements and Notices - Voluntary Announcement - Integrat..
PU
07/01CHINA ALL ACCESS : Announcements and Notices - Inside Information in Respect of ..
PU
06/04CHINA ALL ACCESS : Announcements and Notices - Supplemental Announcement - Subsc..
PU
05/31CHINA ALL ACCESS : Announcements and Notices - Voluntary Announcement - Strategi..
PU
05/28CHINA ALL ACCESS : Announcements and Notices - Payment Arrangement of Final Divi..
PU
05/24CHINA ALL ACCESS : Announcements and Notices - Completion of Discloseable Transa..
PU
04/30CHINA ALL ACCESS : Announcements and Notices - Discloseable Transaction Acquisit..
PU
04/01CHINA ALL ACCESS : Announcements and Notices - Annual Results Announcement for t..
PU
03/20CHINA ALL ACCESS : Announcements and Notices - Placing of New Shares under the G..
PU
03/12CHINA ALL ACCESS : Announcements and Notices - Voluntary Announcement - Strategi..
PU
More news
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2018 -
EBIT 2018 -
Net income 2018 -
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
Capi. / Sales2018 -
Capi. / Sales2019 -
Capitalization 365 M
Chart CHINA ALL ACCESS (HOLDINGS) LTD
Duration : Period :
China All Access (Holdings) Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHINA ALL ACCESS (HOLDINGS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price 0,00  
Last Close Price 0,16  CNY
Spread / Highest target -100%
Spread / Average Target -100%
Spread / Lowest Target -100%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kwok Keung Shao Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Yuen Ming Chan Chairman
H. Yu Man Senior Manager-Finance
Hiu Yeung Li Chief Technology Officer
Che Man Wong Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHINA ALL ACCESS (HOLDINGS) LTD-45.45%63
AT&T18.57%246 969
CHINA MOBILE LTD.-4.50%186 869
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP-26.17%101 343
NTT DOCOMO INC4.60%78 191
T-MOBILE US18.66%64 483
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About