Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  China All Access (Holdings) Ltd    0633   KYG211341048

CHINA ALL ACCESS (HOLDINGS) LTD

(0633)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

China All Access : Announcements and Notices - Voluntary Announcement - Strategic Cooperation Framework Agreement

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/12/2019 | 11:53am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

ʕ਷Όஷ(છٰ)Ϟࠢʮ̡

CHINA ALL ACCESS (HOLDINGS) LIMITED

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 633)

VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT

STRATEGIC COOPERATION FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT

This announcement is made by China All Access (Holdings) Limited (the "Company" and, together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") on a voluntary basis.

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of the Company is pleased to announce that on 12 March 2019, the Company entered into a strategic cooperation framework agreement (the "Strategic Cooperation Framework Agreement") with Qinghai Mingde Energy Group Limited* (ڡऎთᅃঐ๕ණྠϞࠢʮ̡) and Qinghai Juguang High-tech Group Limited* (ڡऎၳΈ৷อ߅ҦණྠϞࠢʮ̡) (together, the "Cooperative Partners") pursuant to which the contract parties agreed to carry out comprehensive cooperation in relation to, among others, the investment, construction and management of clean energy projects in Qinghai and Tibet (the "Projects").

In connection with the Projects, the Cooperative Partners shall, among others, coordinate with relevant government authorities, establish and manage a fund to financially support the Projects and provide management and infrastructure support to the Projects. The Group will, amongst others, provide planning, design and system integration and financial support to the Projects.

The Board is of the view that the entering into the Strategic Cooperation Framework Agreement is beneficial to the Company as the Projects would enable the contract parties to leverage on their respective strength, resources and expertise to build a stable and mutually-beneficial strategic partnership.

The Board considers that the cooperation contemplated under the Strategic Cooperation Framework Agreement is in the ordinary and usual course of business of the Company and the terms of the Strategic Cooperation Framework Agreement are negotiated on an arm's length basis and on normal commercial terms and are fair and reasonable and in the interests of the Company and its shareholders as a whole.

The Board wishes to emphasize that the Strategic Cooperation Framework Agreement merely provides a framework of cooperation between the Company and the Cooperative Partner. The detailed terms of cooperation contemplated under the Strategic Cooperation Framework Agreement will be set out in the agreement(s) for each of the Projects which the Company and the Cooperative Partners may subsequently enter into from time to time.

To the best of the Directors' knowledge, information and belief having made all reasonable enquiries, the Cooperative Partners and their respective ultimate beneficial owners are all third parties independent of the Company and its connected persons (as defined in the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited).

By order of the Board

China All Access (Holdings) Limited

Shao Kwok Keung

Chief Executive Officer

Hong Kong, 12 March 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. Chan Yuen Ming and Mr. Shao Kwok Keung; the non-executive Director is Mr. Bao Tiejun; and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Wong Che Man Eddy, Mr. Lam Kin Hung Patrick and Mr. Fung Ka Kin.

* for identification purposes only

Disclaimer

China All Access (Holdings) Limited published this content on 12 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 March 2019 15:52:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CHINA ALL ACCESS (HOLDINGS
11:53aCHINA ALL ACCESS : Announcements and Notices - Voluntary Announcement - Strategi..
PU
2018CHINA ALL ACCESS (HOLDINGS) LTD : half-yearly earnings release
2018CHINA ALL ACCESS : to sell communication equipment biz
AQ
2018CHINA ALL ACCESS : Disposes Entire Equity Interests in Hebei Noter and Hebei Hao..
AQ
2018CHINA ALL ACCESS : to buy Qinghai PV station business
AQ
2018CHINA ALL ACCESS : Chairman's stake sold in forced sale
AQ
2018CHINA ALL ACCESS : 2017 Annual Results; Net Profit Records Approximately RMB232 ..
AQ
2017CHINA ALL ACCESS : Monthly Return for the Month Ended 31 March 2017
PU
2017CHINA ALL ACCESS : Announces 2016 Annual Results - Focuses on Innovation and Tec..
PU
2017CHINA ALL ACCESS : Strategic Cooperation Regarding Production and Marketing of S..
PU
More news
Chart CHINA ALL ACCESS (HOLDINGS) LTD
Duration : Period :
China All Access (Holdings) Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHINA ALL ACCESS (HOLDINGS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Kwok Keung Shao Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Yuen Ming Chan Chairman
H. Yu Man Senior Manager-Finance
Hiu Yeung Li Chief Technology Officer
Che Man Wong Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHINA ALL ACCESS (HOLDINGS) LTD57.58%125
AT&T5.89%220 140
CHINA MOBILE LTD.11.42%216 547
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP50.39%104 150
NTT DOCOMO INC3.08%74 803
T-MOBILE US12.36%60 765
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.