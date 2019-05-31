Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  China All Access (Holdings) Ltd    0633   KYG211341048

CHINA ALL ACCESS (HOLDINGS) LTD

(0633)
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

China All Access : Announcements and Notices - Voluntary Announcement - Strategic Cooperation Framework Agreement

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/31/2019 | 07:54am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

中國全通(控股)有限公司

CHINA ALL ACCESS (HOLDINGS) LIMITED

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 633)

VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT

STRATEGIC COOPERATION FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT

This announcement is made by China All Access (Holdings) Limited (the "Company") on a voluntary basis.

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of the Company is pleased to announce that on 30 May 2019, the Company entered into a strategic cooperation framework agreement (the "Strategic Cooperation Framework Agreement") with China Comservice (Hong Kong) Limited (中國通訊服務香港有限公司) (the "Cooperative Partner") pursuant to which the parties agreed to carry out comprehensive cooperation in relation to, amongst others, providing network construction and related services to telecommunication operators, media operators, equipment manufacturers and government authorities (the "Projects").

In connection with the Projects, the Cooperative Partner and the Company shall, among others, make use of their respective business platforms, including but not limited to their sales and supply chain, outsourcing and other related service chains, to provide support to the Projects. Detailed terms of cooperation contemplated under the Strategic Cooperation Framework Agreement will be set out in the agreement(s) for each Project which the Company and the Cooperative Partner may subsequently enter into from time to time.

Since the voluntary announcement of strategic cooperation framework agreement with Qinghai Mingde Energy Group Limited and Qinghai Juguang High-tech Group Limited on 12 March 2019, the Group has been looking for cooperation with other partners in the business segments of information and communication technology and new energy to build up synergy in identifying and executing projects which will become future growth drivers of the Company. The Board considers that the projects coming into stream in future will be mutually beneficial to both the Group and its cooperative partners.

− 1 −

The Board is of the view that the entering into the Strategic Cooperation Framework Agreement is beneficial to the Company as the Projects would enable the contract parties to leverage on their respective strength, resources and expertise to build a stable and mutually-beneficial strategic partnership.

The Board considers that the cooperation contemplated under the Strategic Cooperation Framework Agreement is in the ordinary and usual course of business of the Company and the terms of the Strategic Cooperation Framework Agreement are negotiated on an arm's length basis and on normal commercial terms and are fair and reasonable and in the interests of the Company and its shareholders as a whole.

To the best of the Directors' knowledge, information and belief having made all reasonable enquiries, the Cooperative Partner and its ultimate beneficial owners are third parties independent of the Company and its connected persons (as defined in the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited).

By order of the Board

China All Access (Holdings) Limited

Shao Kwok Keung

Chief Executive Officer

Hong Kong, 31 May 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. Chan Yuen Ming and Mr. Shao Kwok Keung; the non-executive Director is Mr. Bao Tiejun; and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Wong Che Man Eddy, Mr. Lam Kin Hung Patrick and Mr. Fung Ka Kin.

* for identification purposes only

− 2 −

Disclaimer

China All Access (Holdings) Limited published this content on 31 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 May 2019 11:53:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CHINA ALL ACCESS (HOLDINGS
07:54aCHINA ALL ACCESS : Announcements and Notices - Voluntary Announcement - Strategi..
PU
05/28CHINA ALL ACCESS : Announcements and Notices - Payment Arrangement of Final Divi..
PU
05/24CHINA ALL ACCESS : Announcements and Notices - Completion of Discloseable Transa..
PU
04/30CHINA ALL ACCESS : Announcements and Notices - Discloseable Transaction Acquisit..
PU
04/01CHINA ALL ACCESS : Announcements and Notices - Annual Results Announcement for t..
PU
03/20CHINA ALL ACCESS : Announcements and Notices - Placing of New Shares under the G..
PU
03/12CHINA ALL ACCESS : Announcements and Notices - Voluntary Announcement - Strategi..
PU
2018CHINA ALL ACCESS (HOLDINGS) LTD : half-yearly earnings release
2018CHINA ALL ACCESS : to sell communication equipment biz
AQ
2018CHINA ALL ACCESS : Disposes Entire Equity Interests in Hebei Noter and Hebei Hao..
AQ
More news
Chart CHINA ALL ACCESS (HOLDINGS) LTD
Duration : Period :
China All Access (Holdings) Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHINA ALL ACCESS (HOLDINGS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Kwok Keung Shao Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Yuen Ming Chan Chairman
H. Yu Man Senior Manager-Finance
Hiu Yeung Li Chief Technology Officer
Che Man Wong Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHINA ALL ACCESS (HOLDINGS) LTD21.21%111
AT&T11.81%232 514
CHINA MOBILE LTD.-5.91%182 904
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP47.97%104 706
NTT DOCOMO INC3.82%76 986
T-MOBILE US19.53%64 953
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About