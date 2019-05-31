China All Access : Announcements and Notices - Voluntary Announcement - Strategic Cooperation Framework Agreement

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

中國全通(控股)有限公司

CHINA ALL ACCESS (HOLDINGS) LIMITED

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 633)

VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT

STRATEGIC COOPERATION FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT

This announcement is made by China All Access (Holdings) Limited (the "Company") on a voluntary basis.

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of the Company is pleased to announce that on 30 May 2019, the Company entered into a strategic cooperation framework agreement (the "Strategic Cooperation Framework Agreement") with China Comservice (Hong Kong) Limited (中國通訊服務香港有限公司) (the "Cooperative Partner") pursuant to which the parties agreed to carry out comprehensive cooperation in relation to, amongst others, providing network construction and related services to telecommunication operators, media operators, equipment manufacturers and government authorities (the "Projects").

In connection with the Projects, the Cooperative Partner and the Company shall, among others, make use of their respective business platforms, including but not limited to their sales and supply chain, outsourcing and other related service chains, to provide support to the Projects. Detailed terms of cooperation contemplated under the Strategic Cooperation Framework Agreement will be set out in the agreement(s) for each Project which the Company and the Cooperative Partner may subsequently enter into from time to time.

Since the voluntary announcement of strategic cooperation framework agreement with Qinghai Mingde Energy Group Limited and Qinghai Juguang High-tech Group Limited on 12 March 2019, the Group has been looking for cooperation with other partners in the business segments of information and communication technology and new energy to build up synergy in identifying and executing projects which will become future growth drivers of the Company. The Board considers that the projects coming into stream in future will be mutually beneficial to both the Group and its cooperative partners.