China All Access : FURTHER DELAY IN PAYMENT DATE OF FINAL DIVIDEND AND SUPPLEMENTAL ANNOUNCEMENT IN RELATION TO DISPOSAL OF HEBEI NOTER AND HEBEI HAOGUANG AND STATUS ON PROPOSED INVESTMENT
0
11/29/2019 | 07:23am EST
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
中國全通(控股)有限公司
CHINA ALL ACCESS (HOLDINGS) LIMITED
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 633)
FURTHER DELAY IN PAYMENT DATE OF FINAL DIVIDEND
AND
SUPPLEMENTAL ANNOUNCEMENT IN RELATION TO
DISPOSAL OF HEBEI NOTER AND HEBEI HAOGUANG AND
STATUS ON PROPOSED INVESTMENT
FURTHER DELAY IN PAYMENT DATE OF FINAL DIVIDEND
The Board wishes to announce that the payment of the Final Dividend will be further postponed to on or before 31 May 2020.
DELAY IN RECEIVING CONSIDERATION FROM THE DISPOSAL
As at the date of this announcement, the Company has not yet received the First Instalment, Second Instalment, Third Instalment and Fourth Instalment from the Purchaser. Since the Purchaser has defaulted payment of the four instalments, the Company is negotiating with the Purchaser on the settlement method and revised payment schedule but no agreement has yet been reached as at the date of this announcement.
STATUS ON THE PROPOSED INVESTMENT
The Group is in on-going discussion with Ease Wellness International Group Limited regarding the due diligence process.
− 1 −
FURTHER DELAY IN PAYMENT DATE OF FINAL DIVIDEND
Reference is made to the announcement of China All Access (Holdings) Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") dated 28 May 2019 in relation to the (i) the 2017 annual results announcement of the Company dated 29 March 2018 (the "Results Announcement"); (ii) the poll results announcement of the Company dated 13 June 2018; and (iii) the announcements of the Company dated 26 October 2018, 27 February 2019, 11 April 2019 and 28 May 2019 in relation to, among others, payment of a final dividend for the year ended 31 December 2017 (the
Final Dividend").
As disclosed in the announcement of the Company dated 28 May 2019, the Final Dividend will be paid by the end of November 2019 to the shareholders of the Company whose names appear on the register of members of the Company on 24 October 2018.
The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of the Company wishes to announce that given that the Group had recorded loss of RMB514.2 million attributable to owners of the Company for the six months ended 30 June 2019 and the challenging market environment due to the trade war between China and the United States, the Board considers it necessary for the Group to strengthen its cash flow position so that it can have sufficient internal resources for improving the Group's operational profitability on one hand, and for pursuing other business and/or investment opportunities for diversifying the Group's income stream and cash inflow on the other hand, the Board has resolved that the payment of the Final Dividend will be further postponed to on or before 31 May 2020.
Notwithstanding the further postponement of the payment date, the Final Dividend will continue to be payable to those shareholders of the Company whose names appeared on the Company's register of members on 24 October 2018.
Save as disclosed above, all other information in relation to the payment of the Final Dividend as mentioned in the Results Announcement shall remain unchanged.
DELAY IN RECEIVING CONSIDERATION FROM THE DISPOSAL
Reference is made to the circular (the "Circular") of the Company dated 15 November 2018 and announcement of the Company dated 26 November 2019, in relation to, among others, the disposal of Hebei Noter Communication Technology Co., Limited* (河北諾特通信技術有限公司) and Hebei Haoguang Communication Technology Limited* (河北浩廣通信科技有限公司). Unless otherwise defined, capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meaning as defined in the Circular.
− 2 −
As disclosed in the Circular:
RMB175,000,000, being 10% of the Consideration, shall be payable within 60 business days after date of the Disposal Agreement (the "First Instalment");
RMB350,000,000, being 20% of the Consideration, shall be payable within six months after date of the Disposal Agreement (the "Second Instalment");
RMB350,000,000, being 20% of the Consideration, shall be payable within 12 months after date of the Disposal Agreement (the "Third Instalment"); and
RMB350,000,000, being 20% of the Consideration, shall be payable within 18 months after date of the Disposal Agreement (the "Fourth Instalment").
As at the date of this announcement, the Vendor has not yet received the First Instalment, Second Instalment, Third Instalment and Fourth Instalment from the Purchaser. Since the Purchaser has defaulted payment of the four instalments, the Vendor is negotiating with the Purchaser on the settlement method and revised payment schedule but no agreement has yet been reached as at the date of this announcement. In the event that the parties cannot reach an agreement on the settlement method and revised payment schedule, the Vendor may enforce the charge and take possession of the Target Group.
The Company will publish an announcement should the settlement method and revised payment schedule have been agreed between the parties.
STATUS ON THE PROPOSED INVESTMENT
Reference is made to the announcement (the "Announcement") of the Company dated 25 October 2019, in relation to, among others, the subscription.
As disclosed in the Announcement, the Company signed letter of intent with Ease Wellness International Group Limited to explore the investment opportunity in medical field in the Guangdong-HongKong-Macau Greater Bay Area, particularly in the application of 5G technology in medical field.
As at the date of this announcement, the Group has not commenced investment into the new business. The Group is in on-going discussion with Ease Wellness International Group Limited regarding the due diligence process.
− 3 −
By order of the Board
China All Access (Holdings) Limited
Shao Kwok Keung
Chief Executive Officer
Hong Kong, 29 November 2019
As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. Chan Yuen Ming and Mr. Shao Kwok Keung; the non-executive Director is Mr. Bao Tiejun; and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Wong Che Man Eddy, Mr. Lam Kin Hung Patrick and Mr. Tam Sui Kwan.
China All Access (Holdings) Limited published this content on 29 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 November 2019 12:22:07 UTC