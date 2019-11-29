China All Access : FURTHER DELAY IN PAYMENT DATE OF FINAL DIVIDEND AND SUPPLEMENTAL ANNOUNCEMENT IN RELATION TO DISPOSAL OF HEBEI NOTER AND HEBEI HAOGUANG AND STATUS ON PROPOSED INVESTMENT

FURTHER DELAY IN PAYMENT DATE OF FINAL DIVIDEND

Reference is made to the announcement of China All Access (Holdings) Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") dated 28 May 2019 in relation to the (i) the 2017 annual results announcement of the Company dated 29 March 2018 (the "Results Announcement"); (ii) the poll results announcement of the Company dated 13 June 2018; and (iii) the announcements of the Company dated 26 October 2018, 27 February 2019, 11 April 2019 and 28 May 2019 in relation to, among others, payment of a final dividend for the year ended 31 December 2017 (the

Final Dividend ").

As disclosed in the announcement of the Company dated 28 May 2019, the Final Dividend will be paid by the end of November 2019 to the shareholders of the Company whose names appear on the register of members of the Company on 24 October 2018.

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of the Company wishes to announce that given that the Group had recorded loss of RMB514.2 million attributable to owners of the Company for the six months ended 30 June 2019 and the challenging market environment due to the trade war between China and the United States, the Board considers it necessary for the Group to strengthen its cash flow position so that it can have sufficient internal resources for improving the Group's operational profitability on one hand, and for pursuing other business and/or investment opportunities for diversifying the Group's income stream and cash inflow on the other hand, the Board has resolved that the payment of the Final Dividend will be further postponed to on or before 31 May 2020.

Notwithstanding the further postponement of the payment date, the Final Dividend will continue to be payable to those shareholders of the Company whose names appeared on the Company's register of members on 24 October 2018.

Save as disclosed above, all other information in relation to the payment of the Final Dividend as mentioned in the Results Announcement shall remain unchanged.

DELAY IN RECEIVING CONSIDERATION FROM THE DISPOSAL

Reference is made to the circular (the "Circular") of the Company dated 15 November 2018 and announcement of the Company dated 26 November 2019, in relation to, among others, the disposal of Hebei Noter Communication Technology Co., Limited* (河北諾特通信技術有限公司) and Hebei Haoguang Communication Technology Limited* (河北浩廣通信科技有限公司). Unless otherwise defined, capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meaning as defined in the Circular.