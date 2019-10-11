China Aluminum International Engineering : ANNOUNCEMENT APPROVAL OF THE ISSUE OF RENEWABLE CORPORATE BONDS BY THE CHINA SECURITIES REGULATORY COMMISSION

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CHALIECO

中鋁國際工程股份有限公司

China Aluminum International Engineering Corporation Limited

(A joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 2068)

ANNOUNCEMENT

APPROVAL OF THE ISSUE OF RENEWABLE CORPORATE BONDS

BY THE CHINA SECURITIES REGULATORY COMMISSION

References are made to the circular dated 27 May 2019 and the announcement dated 18 June 2019 of China Aluminum International Engineering Corporation Limited (the "Company") in relation to the authorization to the board of directors by the general meeting of general mandates to issue the onshore and offshore debt financing instruments. The board of directors of the Company is pleased to announce that the Company has recently received the Reply in Relation to the Approval of the Public Issue of Renewable Corporate Bonds to Qualified Investors by China Aluminum International Engineering Corporation Limited (《關於核准 中鋁國際工程股份有限公司向合格投資者公開發行可續期公司債券的批覆》) Zheng Jian Xu Ke No.[2019]1802 (the "Reply") from the China Securities Regulatory Commission for approving the application of the Company for the public issue of renewable corporate bonds to qualified investors in the PRC with an aggregate nominal value of no more than RMB1,500,000,000. The Reply shall be valid within 24 months from the date of the approval of the issue.

By Order of the Board of Directors

China Aluminum International Engineering Corporation Limited

ZHANG Jian

Joint Company Secretary

Beijing, the PRC, 11 October 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the non-executive directors are Mr. WANG Jun and Mr. LI Yihua; the executive directors are Mr. WU Jianqiang, Mr. ZONG Xiaoping, Mr. WU Zhigang and Mr. ZHANG Jian; and the independent non-executive directors are Mr. GUI Weihua, Mr. CHEUNG Hung Kwong and Mr. FU Jun.