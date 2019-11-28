China Aluminum International Engineering : ANNOUNCEMENT ON POSTPONEMENT OF THE FOURTH EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING IN 2019 EXTENSION OF PERIOD FOR CLOSURE OF REGISTER OF MEMBERS AND FURTHER DELAY IN DESPATCH OF CIRCULAR IN RELATION TO THE RENEWAL OF THE CONTINUING CONNECTED TRANSACTIONS

EXTENSION OF PERIOD FOR CLOSURE OF REGISTER OF MEMBERS

In order to determine the entitlement for the shareholders to attend and vote at the EGM, the register of members was originally scheduled to be closed from Saturday, 16 November 2019 to Monday, 16 December 2019 (both days inclusive). As a result of the postponement of convening the EGM, the last day for the closure of the register of members of the Company will be extended from Monday, 16 December 2019 to Monday, 30 December 2019 (inclusive). Accordingly, no transfer of shares will be registered during the period from Saturday, 16 November 2019 to Monday, 30 December 2019 (both days inclusive). Holders of H shares whose names appear on the H share register of members of the Company at the close of business on Friday, 15 November 2019 are entitled to attend the EGM.

REPLY SLIP

Save for the aforesaid changes, the reply slip of the EGM remains unchanged, which is valid for the EGM postponed to Monday, 30 December 2019. The last day for lodging the reply slip will be extended from Tuesday, 26 November 2019 to Tuesday, 10 December 2019. Holders of H shares who have not returned their reply slips but intend to attend and vote at the EGM are required to complete and return the reply slips by hand or by post in accordance with the instructions printed thereon on or before the aforementioned date to the Company's H share registrar, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited at 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong. For the avoidance of doubt, any reply slip duly completed and returned in accordance with the instructions printed thereon by the shareholders shall remain valid for the EGM postponed to Monday, 30 December 2019, and the relevant shareholders are not required to re-submit it.

FURTHER DELAY IN DESPATCH OF CIRCULAR IN RELATION TO THE RENEWAL OF THE CONTINUING CONNECTED TRANSACTIONS

Reference is made to the announcement dated 18 November 2019 of the Company in relation to the delay in despatch of circular containing, among others, the renewal of Commodities Sales and Purchases Master Agreement and Engineering Services Master Agreement and their proposed annual caps thereunder as well as the entering into the Finance Lease Framework Cooperation Agreement and its proposed caps thereunder (the "Circular"), which is expected to be despatched to the shareholders on or before 29 November 2019. As additional time is required by the Company to finalize certain information in the Circular, it is expected that the despatch date of the Circular will be further delayed to a date not later than 13 December 2019.

By Order of the Board

China Aluminum International Engineering Corporation Limited

ZHANG Jian

Joint Company Secretary

Beijing, PRC, 28 November 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the non-executive directors are Mr. WANG Jun and Mr. LI Yihua; the executive directors are Mr. WU Jianqiang, Mr. ZONG Xiaoping, Mr. WU Zhigang and Mr. ZHANG Jian; and the independent non-executive directors are Mr. GUI Weihua, Mr. CHEUNG Hung Kwong and Mr. FU Jun.