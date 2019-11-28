Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  SHANGHAI STOCK EXCHANGE  >  China Aluminum International Engineering Corporation Limited    601068   CNE1000036M9

CHINA ALUMINUM INTERNATIONAL ENGINEERING

(601068)
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote SHANGHAI STOCK EXCHANGE - 11/28
5.27 CNY   +2.33%
04:23aCHINA ALUMINUM INTERNATIONAL ENGINEERING : Announcement on postponement of the fourth extraordinary general meeting in 2019 extension of period for closure of register of members and further delay in despatch of circular in relation to the renewal of the continuing connected transactions
PU
11/27CHINA ALUMINUM INTERNATIONAL ENGINEERING : Announcement proposed alignment in the preparation of financial statements in accordance with the china accounting standards for business enterprises and proposed cessation of appointment of the international auditor
PU
11/21CHINA ALUMINUM INTERNATIONAL ENGINEERING : Notice of Listing on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited - US$350,000,000 Senior Guaranteed Perpetual Capital Securities issued by Chalieco Hong Kong Corporation Limited
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

China Aluminum International Engineering : ANNOUNCEMENT ON POSTPONEMENT OF THE FOURTH EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING IN 2019 EXTENSION OF PERIOD FOR CLOSURE OF REGISTER OF MEMBERS AND FURTHER DELAY IN DESPATCH OF CIRCULAR IN RELATION TO THE RENEWAL OF THE CONTINUING CONNECTED TRANSACTIONS

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/28/2019 | 04:23am EST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CHALIECO

中鋁國際工程股份有限公司

China Aluminum International Engineering Corporation Limited

(A joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 2068)

ANNOUNCEMENT ON POSTPONEMENT

OF THE FOURTH EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING IN 2019 EXTENSION OF PERIOD FOR CLOSURE OF REGISTER OF MEMBERS AND

FURTHER DELAY IN DESPATCH OF CIRCULAR IN RELATION TO THE RENEWAL OF THE CONTINUING CONNECTED TRANSACTIONS

Reference is made to the notice ("Notice") of the fourth extraordinary general meeting in 2019 ("EGM") dated 31 October 2019 of China Aluminum International Engineering Corporation Limited (the "Company"). The EGM was originally scheduled to be held at Conference Room 211 of China Aluminum International Engineering Corporation Limited, Building C, No. 99, Xingshikou Road, Haidian District, Beijing, at 9:30 a.m. on Monday, 16 December 2019 to consider and, if thought fit, pass the resolutions set out in the Notice.

POSTPONEMENT OF THE EGM

Due to the further complement and refinement of relevant materials of the Company's EGM and the need for coordination arrangements, after careful consideration, the Company has decided to postpone the EGM, which was originally scheduled to be convened at 9:30 a.m. on Monday, 16 December 2019, to 9:30 a.m. on Monday, 30 December 2019. The venue of the EGM shall remain unchanged, that is Conference Room 211 of China Aluminum International Engineering Corporation Limited, Building C, No. 99, Xingshikou Road, Haidian District, Beijing.

- 1 -

EXTENSION OF PERIOD FOR CLOSURE OF REGISTER OF MEMBERS

In order to determine the entitlement for the shareholders to attend and vote at the EGM, the register of members was originally scheduled to be closed from Saturday, 16 November 2019 to Monday, 16 December 2019 (both days inclusive). As a result of the postponement of convening the EGM, the last day for the closure of the register of members of the Company will be extended from Monday, 16 December 2019 to Monday, 30 December 2019 (inclusive). Accordingly, no transfer of shares will be registered during the period from Saturday, 16 November 2019 to Monday, 30 December 2019 (both days inclusive). Holders of H shares whose names appear on the H share register of members of the Company at the close of business on Friday, 15 November 2019 are entitled to attend the EGM.

REPLY SLIP

Save for the aforesaid changes, the reply slip of the EGM remains unchanged, which is valid for the EGM postponed to Monday, 30 December 2019. The last day for lodging the reply slip will be extended from Tuesday, 26 November 2019 to Tuesday, 10 December 2019. Holders of H shares who have not returned their reply slips but intend to attend and vote at the EGM are required to complete and return the reply slips by hand or by post in accordance with the instructions printed thereon on or before the aforementioned date to the Company's H share registrar, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited at 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong. For the avoidance of doubt, any reply slip duly completed and returned in accordance with the instructions printed thereon by the shareholders shall remain valid for the EGM postponed to Monday, 30 December 2019, and the relevant shareholders are not required to re-submit it.

FURTHER DELAY IN DESPATCH OF CIRCULAR IN RELATION TO THE RENEWAL OF THE CONTINUING CONNECTED TRANSACTIONS

Reference is made to the announcement dated 18 November 2019 of the Company in relation to the delay in despatch of circular containing, among others, the renewal of Commodities Sales and Purchases Master Agreement and Engineering Services Master Agreement and their proposed annual caps thereunder as well as the entering into the Finance Lease Framework Cooperation Agreement and its proposed caps thereunder (the "Circular"), which is expected to be despatched to the shareholders on or before 29 November 2019. As additional time is required by the Company to finalize certain information in the Circular, it is expected that the despatch date of the Circular will be further delayed to a date not later than 13 December 2019.

By Order of the Board

China Aluminum International Engineering Corporation Limited

ZHANG Jian

Joint Company Secretary

Beijing, PRC, 28 November 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the non-executive directors are Mr. WANG Jun and Mr. LI Yihua; the executive directors are Mr. WU Jianqiang, Mr. ZONG Xiaoping, Mr. WU Zhigang and Mr. ZHANG Jian; and the independent non-executive directors are Mr. GUI Weihua, Mr. CHEUNG Hung Kwong and Mr. FU Jun.

- 2 -

Disclaimer

China Aluminum International Engineering Corp. Ltd. published this content on 28 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 November 2019 09:22:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CHINA ALUMINUM INTERNATION
04:23aCHINA ALUMINUM INTERNATIONAL ENGINEE : Announcement on postponement of the fourt..
PU
11/27CHINA ALUMINUM INTERNATIONAL ENGINEE : Announcement proposed alignment in the pr..
PU
11/21CHINA ALUMINUM INTERNATIONAL ENGINEE : Notice of Listing on The Stock Exchange o..
PU
10/30CHINA ALUMINUM INTERNATIONAL ENGINEE : Announcement the quarterly report of the ..
PU
10/30CHINA ALUMINUM INTERNATIONAL ENGINEE : Continuing connected transactions enterin..
PU
10/30CHINA ALUMINUM INTERNATIONAL ENGINEE : Connected transaction announcement format..
PU
10/30CHINA ALUMINUM INTERNATIONAL ENGINEE : Announcement continuing connected transac..
PU
10/30CHINA ALUMINUM INTERNATIONAL ENGINEE : Connected transaction announcement enteri..
PU
10/30CHINA ALUMINUM INTERNATIONAL ENGINEE : Reply slip for the fourth extraordinary g..
PU
10/30CHINA ALUMINUM INTERNATIONAL ENGINEE : Notice of the fourth extraordinary genera..
PU
More news
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2019 -
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 -
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Capi. / Sales2019 -
Capi. / Sales2020 -
Capitalization 14 007 M
Chart CHINA ALUMINUM INTERNATIONAL ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED
Duration : Period :
China Aluminum International Engineering Corporation Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHINA ALUMINUM INTERNATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 5,15  
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Xiao Ping Zong President, General Manager & Executive Director
Guang Sheng Fan Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jian Qiang Wu Chairman
Jian Zhang CFO, Joint Secretary & Executive Director
Jun Wang Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHINA ALUMINUM INTERNATIONAL ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED-1.15%1 993
VINCI38.49%60 981
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION-9.82%30 696
LARSEN & TOUBRO LTD-5.54%26 287
FERROVIAL51.40%21 624
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED-18.31%19 085
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group