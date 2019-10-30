China Aluminum International Engineering : CONNECTED TRANSACTION ANNOUNCEMENT FORMATION OF THE JOINT VENTURE COMPANY

Scope of Business of the JV Company

Subject to the final verified by the company registration authority, the scope of business of JV Company mainly includes development, marketing, transfer, consultancy and exchange service of environmental-friendly energy saving technology; consultancy, design, construction, development and construction and operation management of environmental- friendly engineering; social stability risk assessment of construction project; environmental assessment; energy assessment service; professional consultancy service of project cost; rural and urban planning establishment; construction and management of industry park and ancillary facilities project; environmental monitoring of construction project; environment inspection; environmental protection monitoring; relevant technological services of research and development, manufacturing and sales of environmental-friendly energy saving equipment.

Capital Structure and Contribution

The registered capital of the JV Company shall be RMB50,000,000. With respect to the registered capital of the JV Company, Changsha Institute shall contribute RMB500,000 in cash and intangible assets with a value of RMB24,000,000 (19 patents), a total amount of RMB24,500,000, representing 49% of the registered capital of the JV Company; Chinalco Environmental Protection shall contribute RMB25,500,000 in cash, representing 51% of the registered capital of the JV Company.

Within 30 working days from the date of business incorporation of the JV Company, Chinalco Environmental Protection shall fully pay the capital contribution in cash to the bank account of the JV Company. The contribution of assets made by Changsha Institute was assessed by China Alliance Appraisal Co., Ltd., the valuation institution approved by both parties, with the appraised value amounted to RMB24,000,000, and shall be paid to the JV Company within 30 working days from the date of business incorporation of the JV Company, or process the title change procedures for the JV Company. The capital contribution subscribed by Changsha Institute in cash shall be simultaneously paid to the bank account of the JV Company within 30 working days thereof.

Liability for default

Shareholders shall timely make their respective subscribed capital contribution. A capital contribution made in full no later than 10 days as prescribed is deemed as fully paid on time. If shareholders make their capital contribution over 10 days as prescribed, shareholders shall pay other shareholders who have made the capital contribution in full and on time a default penalty at a daily rate of 0.0001% of the unpaid amount of their respective capital contribution payable starting from the eleventh day until the payment is made in full. Other shareholders shall share the aforesaid default penalty in proportion to their respective paid capital contribution.