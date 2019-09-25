China Aluminum Interntnl Engnrng Crp : NOTICE OF THE THIRD EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING IN 2019 0 09/25/2019 | 06:03am EDT Send by mail :

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement. CHALIECO 中 鋁 國 際 工 程 股 份 有 限 公 司 China Aluminum International Engineering Corporation Limited (A joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability) (Stock code: 2068) NOTICE OF THE THIRD EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING IN 2019 NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the 2019 third extraordinary general meeting of China Aluminum International Engineering Corporation Limited (the "Company") will be held at Conference Room 211 of China Aluminum International Engineering Corporation Limited, Building C, No. 99 Xingshikou Road, Haidian District, Beijing at 9:30 a.m. on Monday, 11 November 2019 to consider and, if thought fit, pass the following resolutions. SPECIAL RESOLUTION To consider and approve the amendments to the Articles of Association.

ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS To consider and approve the amendments to the Rules of Procedures for the Shareholders' General Meeting. To consider and approve the amendments to the Rules of Procedures for the Board of Directors. To consider and approve the provision of letters of makeup of shortfall for equity participating companies including Yunnan Ningyong Highway Co. Ltd. ( 雲南寧永高速 公路有限公司 ), Yunnan Linyun Highway Co. Ltd. ( 雲南臨雲高速公路有限公司 ) and Yunnan Linshuang Highway Co. Ltd. ( 雲南臨雙高速公路有限公司 ). By Order of the Board China Aluminum International Engineering Corporation Limited ZHANG Jian Joint Company Secretary Beijing, the PRC, 26 September 2019 - 1 - Notes: In order to determine the shareholders entitled to attend the 2019 third extraordinary general meeting to be convened on Monday, 11 November 2019, the register of members will be closed from Friday, 11 October 2019 to Monday, 11 November 2019, both days inclusive. In order to be qualified to attend and vote at the 2019 third extraordinary general meeting, the holders of H shares of the Company shall lodge relevant share transfer documents with the Company's H share registrar, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, at Shops 1712-1716, 17th Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wan Chai, Hong Kong not later than 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, 10 October 2019. A shareholder who is entitled to attend and vote at the 2019 third extraordinary general meeting may appoint one or more proxies (regardless whether he/she is a shareholder) to attend and vote at the 2019 third extraordinary general meeting on his or her behalf. The instrument to appoint a proxy shall be signed by the appointer or his attorney duly authorised in writing or, in the case of a legal person, must be either executed under its common seal or under the hand of its directors or attorney duly authorised. To be valid, the form of proxy must be lodged with the Company's H share registrar, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, at 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wan Chai, Hong Kong (for shareholders of H shares of the Company) not less than 24 hours prior to the holding of the 2019 third extraordinary general meeting. If such instrument is signed by another person under a power of attorney or other authorisation documents given by the appointer, such power of attorney or other authorisation documents shall be notarised. The notarised power of attorney or other authorization documents shall, together with the form of proxy, be deposited at the specified place at the time set out in such form of proxy. If the appointer is a legal person, its legal representative or any person authorised by resolutions of the Board or other governing bodies may attend the 2019 third extraordinary general meeting on behalf of the appointer. The Company has the rights to request a proxy who attends the extraordinary general meeting on behalf of a shareholder to provide proof of identity. The 2019 third extraordinary general meeting is expected to take less than half a day. Shareholders who attend the 2019 third extraordinary general meeting shall be responsible for their own travel and accommodation expenses. The address of the Company's head office in the PRC is as follows:

Building C, No. 99, Xingshikou Road, Haidian District, Beijing, PRC As at the date of this notice, the non-executive directors are Mr. WANG Jun and Mr. LI Yihua; the executive directors are Mr. WU Jianqiang, Mr. ZONG Xiaoping, Mr. WU Zhigang and Mr. ZHANG Jian; and the independent non-executive directors are Mr. GUI Weihua, Mr. CHEUNG Hung Kwong and Mr. FU Jun. - 2 - Attachments Original document

