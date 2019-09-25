Log in
China Aluminum Interntnl Engnrng Crp : REPLY SLIP FOR THE THIRD EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING IN 2019

09/25/2019

CHALIECO

中 鋁 國 際 工 程 股 份 有 限 公 司

China Aluminum International Engineering Corporation Limited

(A joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock code: 2068)

REPLY SLIP FOR THE

THIRD EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING IN 2019

To: China Aluminum International Engineering Corporation Limited (the "Company")

Name(s) and registered address(es) of shareholder(s)(Note 1):

Number of shares held(Note 2):A shares/H shares.

I/We intend to attend or appoint a proxy(ies) to attend the third extraordinary general meeting in 2019 of the Company to be held at Conference Room 211 of China Aluminum International Engineering Corporation Limited, Building C, No. 99, Xingshikou Road, Haidian District, Beijing, at 9:30 a.m. on Monday, 11 November 2019.

Date:

2019

Signature of Shareholder(s):

Name of Shareholder(s):

Notes:

  1. Please insert full name(s) (in Chinese or English) and registered address(es) as shown on the register of members in block letters.
  2. Please insert the number of shares registered in your name(s) and select the class of shares (delete as appropriate). If no number is inserted, this reply slip will be deemed to relate to all shares in the capital of the Company registered in your name(s).
  3. This completed and signed reply slip should be returned to the Company on or before Tuesday, 22 October 2019. For shareholders of H shares of the Company, the reply slip should be lodged with the Company's H share registrar, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, at 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong by hand or by post.

China Aluminum International Engineering Corp. Ltd. published this content on 25 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 September 2019 10:02:05 UTC
