(I) DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION: COMPLETION OF THE ACQUISITION OF TARGET INTEREST OF KINGHAND INDUSTRIAL INVESTMENT GROUP CO., LTD.; AND (II) EXEMPTED CONNECTED TRANSACTION: PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF INTEREST IN EASY LIFE SMART COMMUNITY SERVICES GROUP CO., LTD BY A SUBSIDIARY OF AOYUAN HEALTHY LIFE GROUP COMPANY LIMITED

As at the date of this announcement, the Company and its associates (as defined in the Listing Rules) indirectly hold 397,375,000 shares in AHL, representing approximately 54.72% of the issued share capital of AHL. AHL is principally engaged in the provision of the property management services and commercial operational services to the properties developed or owned by the property developers.

ELSC is one of the leading property management services providers in the PRC and ranked 38th among the 2019 Top 100 Property Management Services Companies (2019 中國物業服務百強企業

榜). The ELSC Group is principally engaged in the provision of property management services in the PRC. Currently, according to the information provided by the vendors of the ELSC Acquisition, the ELSC Group has 208 projects with a total Gross Floor Area of properties of approximately 22,630,000 square metres under its management. The Directors share the same view with the board of AHL that the ELSC Acquisition will enable AHL to (a) further expand its business scale, management portfolio and geographical coverage; and (b) further enhance its market influence and competitiveness in the PRC, both of which are in line with its business strategies.

As Mr. Tian is interested in approximately 11.61% of the share capital of Kinghand through Vendor A upon completion of the Acquisition, Mr. Tian and Vendor A are regarded as connected persons of the Company at subsidiary level under Chapter 14A of the Listing Rules. Accordingly, the ELSC Acquisition constitutes a connected transaction of the Company under Chapter 14A of the Listing Rules. The Board has approved the ELSC Acquisition and the Directors (including the independent non- executive Directors) have also confirmed that the terms of the ELSC Acquisition are fair and reasonable and the ELSC Acquisition is on normal commercial terms and in the interests of the Company and the Shareholders as a whole. By virtue of Rule 14A.101 of the Listing Rules, the ELSC Acquisition is subject to the reporting and announcement requirements, but is exempt from the circular, independent financial advice and Shareholders' approval requirements.

As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Mr. Guo Zi Wen, Mr. Guo Zi Ning, Mr. Ma Jun, Mr. Chan Ka Yeung Jacky and Mr. Zhang Jun; and the independent non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. Tsui King Fai, Mr. Cheung Kwok Keung and Mr. Hu Jiang.