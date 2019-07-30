China Aoyuan : ISSUANCE OF FURTHER USD250,000,000 7.95%...

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 3883)

ISSUANCE OF FURTHER USD250,000,000 7.95% SENIOR NOTES DUE 2023

(TO BE CONSOLIDATED AND FORM A SINGLE SERIES WITH THE

USD225,000,000 7.95% SENIOR NOTES DUE 2023 ISSUED ON 19 FEBRUARY 2019)

Reference is made to the Announcements. Unless otherwise defined, terms that are defined in the Announcements shall have the same meanings in this announcement.

The Board is pleased to announce that on 30 July 2019, the Company and the Subsidiary Guarantors entered into the Purchase Agreement with AMTD, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, China International Capital Corporation, DBS Bank Ltd., Deutsche Bank, Haitong International, HeungKong Financial, HSBC, J.P. Morgan, Nomura and UBS in connection with the issue of USD250,000,000 7.95% senior notes due 2023.

AMTD, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, China International Capital Corporation, DBS Bank Ltd., Deutsche Bank, Haitong International, HeungKong Financial, HSBC, J.P. Morgan, Nomura and UBS are the joint lead managers and the joint bookrunners in respect of the offer and sale of the New Notes. They are also the initial purchasers of the New Notes.

To the best of the Directors' knowledge, information and belief, having made all reasonable enquiry, each of AMTD, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, China International Capital Corporation, DBS Bank Ltd., Deutsche Bank, Haitong International, HeungKong Financial, HSBC, J.P. Morgan, Nomura and UBS is an independent third party and not a connected person of the Company.