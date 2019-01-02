Log in
CHINA AOYUAN GROUP LTD (3883)
China Aoyuan : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movem...

01/02/2019

Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in SecuritiesFor the month ended (dd/mm/yyyy) :

31/12/2018

To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing LimitedName of Issuer Date SubmittedChina Aoyuan Property Group Limited 02/01/2019

I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital

1. Ordinary Shares

(1) Stock code :Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

3883

Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

Description :

No. of ordinary

shares

Authorised share

Par value

capital

HK$

HK$

0.01

1,000,000,000.00

0

0.01

1,000,000,000.00

Description :

Par value

Authorised share

No. of ordinary

(State

capital

shares

currency)

(State currency)

100,000,000,000

0

100,000,000,000

2. Preference Shares

Stock code :

N/A

Description :

Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

3. Other Classes of Shares

Par value

Authorised share

(State

capital

currency)

(State currency)

Description :

Par value

Authorised share

No. of other

(State

capital

classes of shares

currency)

(State currency)

No. of preference shares

Stock code :Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

N/A

Total authorised share capital at the end of the month (HK$):

1,000,000,000.00

II. Movements in Issued Share Capital

No. of ordinary shares (1) (2)No of preference No. of other classesshares

of sharesBalance at close of preceding month

2,681,571,354

N/A

N/A

N/A

Increase/ (decrease) during the month

(3,688,000)

Balance at close of the month

2,677,883,354

III. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital

Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer) Particulars of share option scheme including EGM

No. of new shares

No. of new shares of

of issuer issued

issuer which may be

during the month

issued pursuant thereto

pursuant thereto

as at close of the month

NIL

25,000,000

Total A. (Ordinary shares)

NIL

(Preference shares)

NIL

(Other class)

NIL

approval date (dd/mm/yyyy) and class of shares issuable 1.Share option Scheme adopted on 29 May 2018 ordinary shares

(Note 1)

2.

(Note 1)

3.

(Note 1)

Total funds raised during the month from exercise of options (State currency)

Movement during the monthGranted

NIL

Exercised

NIL

CancelledLapsed

NIL

NIL

NIL

Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be ListedDescription of warrantsCurrency of Nominal value at

(Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy) 1.

nominal close of value preceding month

Exercised during the monthNominal value at close of the month

No. of new

No. of new

shares of

shares of

issuer issued

issuer which

during the

may be issued

month

pursuant

pursuant

thereto as at

close of the

month

thereto

(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

2.

(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

3.

(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

4.

(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)Total B.

(Ordinary shares) (Preference shares)

(Other class)

N/A N/A N/A

Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed)Class and description 1.

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy))

2.

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

3.

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

4.

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

Currency of amount outstanding

(

/

/

(

/

/

(

/

/

(

/

/Amount at close of preceding month

No. of new

No. of new

shares of

shares of

issuer issued

issuer which

during the

may be issued

month

pursuant

pursuant

thereto as at

thereto

Total C. (Ordinary shares)

N/A

(Preference shares)

N/A

(Other class)

N/A

Converted during the month

)

)

)Amount at close of the month

)

Disclaimer

China Aoyuan Property Group Limited published this content on 02 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 January 2019 09:43:08 UTC
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2018 29 536 M
EBIT 2018 5 545 M
Net income 2018 2 412 M
Debt 2018 17 238 M
Yield 2018 7,82%
P/E ratio 2018 4,80
P/E ratio 2019 3,40
EV / Sales 2018 0,98x
EV / Sales 2019 0,19x
Capitalization 11 684 M
Chart CHINA AOYUAN GROUP LTD
Duration : Period :
China Aoyuan Group Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHINA AOYUAN GROUP LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 6,77  CNY
Spread / Average Target 55%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Zi Ning Guo Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Zi Wen Guo Chairman
Jun Ma Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Ping Zhong Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Kwok Keung Cheung Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHINA AOYUAN GROUP LTD0.00%1 706
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED0.00%41 266
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP0.00%39 410
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.0.00%37 615
CK ASSET HOLDINGS LTD0.00%27 015
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED0.00%26 627
