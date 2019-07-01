Log in
CHINA AOYUAN GROUP LTD

(3883)
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Hong Kong - 06/28
11.06 HKD   0.00%
China Aoyuan : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movem...

07/01/2019 | 11:33pm EDT

Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities

For the month ended

(dd/mm/yyyy) :30/06/2019

To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited

Name of Issuer

China Aoyuan Group Limited

Date Submitted

02/07/2019

I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital

1. Ordinary Shares

(1) Stock code :

3883

Description :

Authorised share

No. of ordinary

Par value

capital

shares

HK$

HK$

Balance at close of preceding month 100,000,000,000

0.01

1,000,000,000.00

Increase/(decrease)

0

0

Balance at close of the month

100,000,000,000

0.01

1,000,000,000.00

(2) Stock code :

N/A

Description :

Par value

Authorised share

No. of ordinary

(State

capital

shares

currency)

(State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

2. Preference Shares

Stock code :

N/A

Description :

No. of

Par value

Authorised share

preference

(State

capital

shares

currency)

(State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

3. Other Classes of Shares

Stock code :

N/A

Description :

No. of other

Par value

Authorised share

classes of

(State

capital

shares

currency)

(State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

Total authorised share capital at the end of the month HK$:

1,000,000,000.00

II. Movements in Issued Share Capital

No. of ordinary shares

No of preference

No. of other

(1)

(2)

shares

classes of shares

Balance at close of

preceding month

2,677,883,354

N/A

N/A

N/A

Increase/ (decrease)

during the month

7,500,000

Balance at close of

the month

2,685,383,354

III. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital

Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)

Particulars of

No. of new shares of No. of new shares of

share option

issuer issued during

issuer which may be

scheme

the month pursuant

issued pursuant

including EGM

Movement during the month

thereto

thereto as at close of

approval date

the month

(dd/mm/yyyy) and

class of shares

issuable

Granted

Exercised

Cancelled

Lapsed

1. Share option

scheme

adopted on

29 May 2018

ordinary shares

NIL

7,500,000

NIL

NIL

7,500,000

17,500,000

(Note 1)

2.

(

/

/

)

shares

(Note 1)

3.

( / /

)

shares

(Note 1)

Total A.

(Ordinary shares)

7,500,000

(Preference shares)

NIL

(Other class)

NIL

Total funds raised during the month from exercise

of options (State currency)

HKD41,415,000.00

Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed

No. of new

No. of new

shares of

shares of

issuer

issuer which

issued

may be

during the

issued

Nominal value

month

pursuant

Currency

at close of

Exercised

Nominal value

pursuant

thereto as at

Description of warrants

of nominal

preceding

during the

at close of the

thereto

close of the

(Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy)

value

month

month

month

month

1.

( / / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

2.

( / / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

3.

( / / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

4.

( / / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

(

/

/

)

(

/

/

)

(

/

/

)

Total B.

(Ordinary shares)

N/A

(Preference shares)

N/A

(Other class)

N/A

Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed)

No. of new

No. of new

shares of

shares of

issuer

issuer which

issued

may be

during the

issued

month

pursuant

Amount at

pursuant

thereto as at

Currency of

close of

Converted

Amount at

thereto

close of the

amount

preceding

during the

close of the

month

Class and description

outstanding

month

month

month

1.

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares

issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy))

( / /

)

2.

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares

issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

( / /

)

3.

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares

issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

( / /

)

4.

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares

issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

( / /

)

Total C. (Ordinary shares)

N/A

(Preference shares)

N/A

(Other class)

N/A

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

China Aoyuan Property Group Limited published this content on 02 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 July 2019 03:32:02 UTC
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2019 47 862 M
EBIT 2019 9 408 M
Net income 2019 3 908 M
Debt 2019 22 081 M
Yield 2019 5,98%
P/E ratio 2019 6,64x
P/E ratio 2020 4,60x
EV / Sales2019 1,00x
EV / Sales2020 0,50x
Capitalization 25 877 M
Chart CHINA AOYUAN GROUP LTD
Duration : Period :
China Aoyuan Group Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHINA AOYUAN GROUP LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 9,70  CNY
Last Close Price 9,65  CNY
Spread / Highest target 26,4%
Spread / Average Target 0,51%
Spread / Lowest Target -34,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Zi Ning Guo Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Zi Wen Guo Chairman
Jun Ma Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Ping Zhong Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Kwok Keung Cheung Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHINA AOYUAN GROUP LTD117.29%3 774
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED19.26%49 150
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.7.46%40 395
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP-7.40%36 848
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS CO LTD23.62%32 981
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED14.10%30 563
