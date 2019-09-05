Log in
CHINA AOYUAN GROUP LTD

(3883)
China Aoyuan : Notification Letter to Non-registered Shareholders and Request Form

0
09/05/2019 | 05:22am EDT

China Aoyuan Group Limited

中 國 奧 園 集 團 股 份 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

（ 於 開 曼 群 島 註 冊 成 立 之 有 限 公 司 ）

  • Stock Code 股 份代 號 : 3883

NOTIFICATION LETTER

通知信函

Dear Non-registered Holder(s) (1),

6 September 2019

China Aoyuan Group Limited (the ''Company'')

- Notice of Publication of 2019 Interim Report ("Current Corporate Communication")

The English and Chinese versions of the Company's Current Corporate Communication are available on the Company's website at www.aoyuan.com.cnand Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited's ("HKEx") website at www.hkexnews.hk.

If you want to receive a printed version of the Current Corporate Communication and future Corporate Communications(2) of the Company, please complete the Request Form on the reverse side and send it to the Company c/o Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited (the ''Hong Kong Share Registrar'') by using the mailing label at the bottom of the Request Form (need not affix a stamp if posted in Hong Kong; otherwise, please affix an appropriate stamp). The address of the Hong Kong Share Registrar is 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong. You may also send email with a scanned copy of the completed Request Form to ir@aoyuangroup.com. The Request Form may also be downloaded from the Company's website at www.aoyuan.com.cnor HKEx's website at www.hkexnews.hk.

Should you have any queries relating to this letter, please call the Company's telephone hotline at (852) 3622 2122 during business hours from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Monday to Friday, excluding public holidays.

Yours faithfully,

For and on behalf of

China Aoyuan Group Limited

Wong Mei Shan

Company Secretary

Notes: (1) This letter is addressed to Non-registered Holders (''Non-registered Holder'' means such person or company whose shares in the Company are held in The Central Clearing and Settlement System (CCASS) and who has notified the Company from time to time through Hong Kong Securities Clearing Company Limited to receive Corporate Communications). If you have sold or transferred your shares in the Company, please disregard this letter and the Request Form on the reverse side.

(2) Corporate Communications includes but not limited to (a) the directors' report, its annual accounts together with a copy of the auditor's report and, where applicable, its summary financial report; (b) the interim report and, where applicable, summary interim report; (c) a notice of meeting;

(d) a listing document; (e) a circular; and (f) form of proxy.

各位非登記持有人(1)

中 國 奧園 集 團 股 份有 限 公 司（「本 公 司 」）

2019年中期報告「( 本次公司通訊文件」)之發佈通知

本公司的本次公司通訊文件的中、英文版本已上載於本公司網站（www.aoyuan.com.cn）及香港交易及結算所有限公司（「香港交易所」）網站 （www.hkexnews.hk）。

如 閣下欲收取本次公司通訊文件及本公司日後之公司通訊文件(2)之印刷本，請填妥在本函背頁的申請表格，並使用隨附之郵寄標籤，透過

香 港 中 央 證 券 登 記 有 限 公 司（「 香 港 證 券 登 記 處 」）寄 回 本 公 司（ 如 在 香 港 投 寄 ， 毋 須 貼 上 郵 票 ； 否 則 ， 請 貼 上 適 當 的 郵 票 ）。 香 港 證 券登記處的地址為香港灣仔皇后大道東183號合和中心17M樓。你亦可把已填妥之申請表格的掃瞄副本電郵至 ir@aoyuangroup.com。 申請表格亦可於本公司網站（ www.aoyuan.com.cn）或香港交易所網站（ www.hkexnews.hk）內下載。

倘 閣下對本函有任何疑問，請致電本公司電話熱線(852) 3622 2122，辦公時間為星期一至星期五（公眾假期除外）上午9時正至下午6時正

代表

中國奧園集團股份有限公司

公司秘書

汪美珊

謹啟

201996

附註： (1) 此為致本公司之非登記持有人（''非登記持有人''指該等持有本公司股份並存放於中央結算及交收系統的人士或公司，透過香港中央結算有限公司不時 向本公司發出通知，表示欲收取公司通訊）之函件。倘 閣下已經出售或轉讓所持有之本公司股份，則無需理會本函件及其背面之申請表格。

  1. 公司通訊文件包括但不限於：(a)董事會報告、年度財務報表連同核數師報告及財務摘要報告（如適用）(b)中期報告及中期摘要報告（如適用）；(c)會議通 告；(d)上市文件； (e)通函；及(f)代表委任表格。
貴公司之公司通訊文件*（「公司通訊文件」）：

CCS6359

Non-registered Holder's information (English Name and Address)

非登記持有人資料（英文姓名及地址）

Request Form

申請表格

To: China Aoyuan Group Limited (the ''Company'')

致： 中國奧園集團股份有限公司（本公司

(Stock Code: 3883)

( 股份代號：3883

c/o Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited

經香港中央證券登記有限公司

17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East,

香港灣仔皇后大道東183

Wanchai, Hong Kong

合和中心17M

I/We would like to receive the Corporate Communications* of the Company (''Corporate Communications'') in the manner as indicated below:

本人吾等希望以下列方式收取

(Please mark a "X" in ONLY ONE of the following boxes)

(請僅在下列一個空格內劃上「X」號)

to receive the printed English version of all Corporate Communications ONLY; OR

僅收取公司通訊文件之英文印刷本

to receive the printed Chinese version of all Corporate Communications ONLY; OR

僅收取公司通訊文件之中文印刷本

to receive both printed English and Chinese versions of all Corporate Communications.

同時收取公司通訊文件之英文及中文印刷本

Contact telephone number

Signature(s)

聯絡電話號碼

簽名

Notes 附註：

  1. Please complete all your details clearly.
    請 閣下清楚填妥所有資料。
  2. This letter is addressed to Non-registered Holders (''Non-registered Holder'' means such person or company whose shares in the Company are held in The Central Clearing and Settlement System (CCASS) and who has notified the Company from time to time through Hong Kong Securities Clearing Company Limited to receive Corporate Communications).
    此為致本公司之非登記持有人（''非登記持有人''指該等持有本公司股份並存放於中央結算及交收系統的人士或公司，透過香港中央結算有限公司 不時向本公司發出通知，表示欲收取公司通訊）之函件。
  3. Any form with more than one box marked(X), with no box marked(X), with no signature or otherwise incorrectly completed will be void.
    如在本表格作出超過一項選擇、或未有作出選擇、或未有簽署、或在其他方面填寫不正確，則本表格將會作廢。

4 .

The above instruction will apply to the future Corporate Communications to be sent to you until you notify to the Company c/o Computershare

Hong Kong Investor Services Limited to the contrary or unless you have at anytime ceased to have holdings in the Company.

上述指示適用於所有日後發送予 閣下之公司通訊文件，直至 閣下就另外之安排透過香港中央證券登記有限公司向本公司發出通知或任何 時候停止持有本公司的股份。

5. For the avoidance of doubt, we do not accept any special instruction written on this Request Form.

為免存疑，任何在本申請表格上之特定手寫指示，本公司將不予處理。

  • Corporate Communications includes but not limited to (a) the directors' report, its annual accounts together with a copy of the auditor's report and, where applicable, its summary financial report; (b) the interim report and, where applicable, summary interim report; (c) a notice of meeting; (d) a listing document; (e) a circular; and (f) form of proxy.
    公司通訊文件包括但不限於：(a)董事會報告、年度財務報表連同核數師報告及財務摘要報告（如適用）；(b)中期報告及中期摘要報告（如 適用）；(c)會議通告；(d)上市文件；(e)通函；及(f)代表委任表格。

CAYH-06092019-1(0)

閣下寄回此申請表格時，請將郵寄標籤剪貼於信封上。

如在本港投寄毋須貼上郵票。

Please cut the mailing label and stick it on the envelope

to return this Request Form to us.

No postage stamp necessary if posted in Hong Kong.

郵寄標籤 MAILING LABEL

香港中央證券登記有限公司

Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited

簡便回郵號碼 Freepost No. 37

香港 Hong Kong

Disclaimer

China Aoyuan Property Group Limited published this content on 05 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 September 2019 09:21:09 UTC
