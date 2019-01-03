China Aoyuan : PROPOSED FURTHER ISSUE OF USD SENIOR NOT...

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

PROPOSED FURTHER ISSUE OF USD SENIOR NOTES

Reference is made to the Announcements. The Company proposes to further issue additional USD senior notes. If the New Notes Issue materialises, the New Notes shall be consolidated and form a single series with the Original Notes.

The pricing of the New Notes, including the aggregate principal amount and the Offer Price, will be determined through a book building exercise to be conducted by AMTD, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Guotai Junan International, Haitong International, J.P. Morgan, OCBC Bank, Silk Road International and UBS as the joint lead managers and the joint bookrunners of the New Notes Issue. Upon finalising the terms of the New Notes, it is expected that AMTD, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Guotai Junan International, Haitong International, J.P. Morgan, OCBC Bank, Silk Road International and UBS and the Company, among others, will enter into the Purchase Agreement.

The Company intends to use the proceeds of the New Notes to refinance the Group's existing indebtedness. The pricing and completion of the New Notes Issue are subject to market conditions and investor interest.

The Original Notes are listed on the SGX-ST. Application has been made to the SGX-ST for the listing of and quotation for the New Notes on the Official List of the SGX-ST. The SGX-ST assumes no responsibility for the correctness of any of the statements made or opinions expressed or reports contained herein. Approval for the listing and quotation of the New Notes on the Official List of the SGX-ST is not to be taken as an indication of the merits of the Company, the New Notes, the Subsidiary Guarantees, the Subsidiary Guarantors or their respective subsidiaries (if any).

As no binding agreement in relation to the New Notes Issue has been entered into as at the date of this announcement, the New Notes Issue may or may not materialise. Investors and shareholders of the Company are urged to exercise caution when dealing in the securities of the Company. A further announcement in respect of the New Notes Issue will be made by the Company should the Purchase Agreement be signed.

THE NEW NOTES ISSUE

Introduction

The pricing of the New Notes, including the aggregate principal amount and the Offer Price, will be determined through a book building exercise to be conducted by AMTD, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Guotai Junan International, Haitong International, J.P. Morgan, OCBC Bank, Silk Road International and UBS as the joint lead managers and the joint bookrunners of the New Notes Issue. The terms and conditions of the New Notes will otherwise be consistent with the terms and conditions of the Original Notes. Upon finalising the terms of the New Notes, it is expected that AMTD, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Guotai Junan International, Haitong International, J.P. Morgan, OCBC Bank, Silk Road International and UBS and the Company, among others, will enter into the Purchase Agreement, pursuant to which AMTD, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Guotai Junan International, Haitong International, J.P. Morgan, OCBC Bank, Silk Road International and UBS will be the initial purchasers of the New Notes. The Company will make a further announcement on the New Notes Issue upon execution of the Purchase Agreement.

The New Notes and the Subsidiary Guarantees have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act or any state securities laws and, unless so registered, may not be offered or sold within the United States and may only be offered, sold or delivered outside the United States in offshore transactions in reliance on Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act. Accordingly, the New Notes are being offered and sold only outside the United States in reliance on Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act. None of the New Notes will be offered to the public in Hong Kong and none of the New Notes will be placed with any connected persons of the Company.

Reasons for the New Notes Issue

The Company intends to use the proceeds of the New Notes to refinance the Group's existing indebtedness. The Company may adjust the foregoing plan in response to changing market conditions and reallocate the use of proceeds.

Listing

GENERAL

