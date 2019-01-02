Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  China Aoyuan Group Ltd    3883   KYG2112H1065

CHINA AOYUAN GROUP LTD (3883)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

China Aoyuan : UNAUDITED CONTRACTED SALES PERFORMANCE F...

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/02/2019 | 01:09am CET

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 3883)

VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT

UNAUDITED CONTRACTED SALES PERFORMANCE FOR DECEMBER 2018

This announcement is voluntarily made pursuant to the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.

The board of directors (the "Board") of China Aoyuan Group Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") is pleased to announce that, in December 2018, the Group achieved unaudited contracted sales of approximately RMB17,390 million, representing a year-on-year increase of 55%. The Group's accumulated unaudited contracted sales for January to December 2018 were approximately RMB91,280 million in total, representing an increase of approximately 100% over the corresponding period of 2017.

The above-mentioned unaudited figures are based on the summary of internal information of the Company, which may differ from figures to be disclosed in the audited or unaudited consolidated financial statements to be published by the Company on an annual or interim basis due to various uncertainties during the process of collection and collating of such sales information. As such, the above figures are provided for reference only.

Shareholders of the Company and potential investors are advised to exercise due care when dealing in the shares of the Company. When in doubt, investors are advised to seek professional advice from professional or financial advisers.

By order of the Board

China Aoyuan Group Limited

Guo Zi Wen

Chairman

Hong Kong, 2 January 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Mr. Guo Zi Wen, Mr. Guo Zi Ning, Ms. Zhong Ping and Mr. Ma Jun; and the independent non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. Tsui King Fai, Mr. Cheung Kwok Keung and Mr. Hu Jiang.

Disclaimer

China Aoyuan Property Group Limited published this content on 02 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 January 2019 00:08:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CHINA AOYUAN GROUP LTD
01:09aCHINA AOYUAN : Unaudited contracted sales performance f...
PU
2018CHINA AOYUAN : to buy property development companies
AQ
2018CHINA AOYUAN : Discloseable transaction acquisition of ...
PU
2018CHINA AOYUAN : Voluntary announcement unaudited contrac...
PU
2018CHINA AOYUAN PROPERTY : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movem...
PU
2018CHINA AOYUAN PROPERTY : Memorandum of Association and Articles o...
PU
2018CHINA AOYUAN PROPERTY : Change of company name
PU
2018CHINA AOYUAN PROPERTY : Poll results at extraordinary general me...
PU
2018CHINA AOYUAN PROPERTY : October sales up 52% to RMB6.5bn
AQ
2018CHINA AOYUAN PROPERTY : Unaudited contracted sales performance f...
PU
More news
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2018 29 536 M
EBIT 2018 5 545 M
Net income 2018 2 412 M
Debt 2018 17 238 M
Yield 2018 7,82%
P/E ratio 2018 4,80
P/E ratio 2019 3,40
EV / Sales 2018 0,98x
EV / Sales 2019 0,19x
Capitalization 11 686 M
Chart CHINA AOYUAN GROUP LTD
Duration : Period :
China Aoyuan Group Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHINA AOYUAN GROUP LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 6,77  CNY
Spread / Average Target 55%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Zi Ning Guo Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Zi Wen Guo Chairman
Jun Ma Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Ping Zhong Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Kwok Keung Cheung Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHINA AOYUAN GROUP LTD0.00%1 700
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED0.00%41 294
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP0.00%39 270
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.0.00%37 641
CK ASSET HOLDINGS LTD0.00%27 029
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED0.00%26 649
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.