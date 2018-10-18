China Aoyuan Property : NOTICE OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this notice, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this notice.

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 3883)

NOTICE OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

Notice is hereby given that the Extraordinary General Meeting of China Aoyuan Property Group Limited (the "Company") will be held at Room Fanling, Lower Level I, Kowloon Shangri-La, 64 Mody Road, Tsim Sha Tsui East, Kowloon, Hong Kong on Tuesday, 13 November 2018 at 11:00 a.m. for the purpose of considering and, if thought fit, passing the following resolution (with or without modifications) as a special resolution of the Company:

SPECIAL RESOLUTION

"THAT subject to and conditional upon the approval of the Registrar of Companies in the Cayman Islands having been obtained by way of issue of a certificate of incorporation on change of name, (i) the English name of the Company be changed from "China Aoyuan Property Group Limited" to "China Aoyuan Group Limited"; and (ii) the dual foreign name in Chinese of the Company be changed from "ʕ਷ෳ෤ήପණྠٰ΅Ϟࠢʮ̡ " to " ʕ਷ෳ෤ණྠٰ΅Ϟࠢʮ̡", with effect from the date of the certificate of incorporation on change of name issued by the Registrar of Companies of the Cayman Islands, and that any one or more of the directors or the company secretary of the Company be and are hereby authorised to do all such acts, deeds and things and execute all such documents and make all such arrangements as he/she/they consider necessary, desirable or expedient for the purpose of, or in connection with, the implementation of and giving effect to the Proposed Change of Company Name and to attend to any necessary registration and/or filing for and on behalf of the Company."

By Order of the Board of

China Aoyuan Property Group Limited

Guo Zi Wen

Chairman

Hong Kong, 19 October 2018

Notes:

1. All resolutions at the meeting will be taken by poll (except where the chairman decides to allow a resolution relating to a procedural or administrative matter to be voted on by a show of hands) pursuant to the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules"). The results of the poll will be published on the websites of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and the Company in accordance with the Listing Rules.

2. Any shareholder of the Company entitled to attend and vote at the above meeting is entitled to appoint a proxy or if he holds two or more shares, may appoint more than one proxy to attend and vote instead of him. A proxy need not be a shareholder of the Company. If more than one proxy is appointed, the number of shares in respect of which each such proxy so appointed must be specified in the relevant form of proxy. Every shareholder present in person or by proxy shall be entitled to one vote for each share held by him.

3. In order to be valid, the form of proxy together with the power of attorney or other authority, if any, under which it is signed or a certified copy of that power of attorney or authority, must be deposited at the Company's branch share registrar and transfer office in Hong Kong, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited at 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong not less than 48 hours before the time appointed for the above meeting (i.e. not later than 11:00 a.m. on Sunday, 11 November 2018) or the adjourned meeting (as the case may be). Delivery of the form of proxy shall not preclude a shareholder of the Company from attending and voting in person at the meeting and, in such event, the instrument appointing a proxy shall be deemed to be revoked.

4. For determining the entitlement to attend and vote at the above meeting, the Register of Members of the Company will be closed from Thursday, 8 November 2018 to Tuesday, 13 November 2018, both dates inclusive, during which period no transfer of shares will be registered. In order to be eligible to attend and vote at the above meeting, unregistered holders of shares of the Company shall ensure that all completed transfer documents accompanied by the relevant share certificates must be lodged with the Company's branch share registrar and transfer office in Hong Kong, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited at Shops 1712-1716, 17th Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong for registration not later

than 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, 7 November 2018.

5. References to time and dates in this notice are to Hong Kong time and dates.

As at the date of this notice, the executive directors of the Company are Mr. Guo Zi Wen, Mr. Guo Zi Ning, Ms. Zhong Ping, and Mr. Ma Jun; and the independent non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. Tsui King Fai, Mr. Cheung Kwok Keung and Mr. Hu Jiang.