China Aoyuan Property : PROPOSED CHANGE OF COMPANY NAME AND NOTI...

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 3883)

PROPOSED CHANGE OF COMPANY NAME

AND

NOTICE OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

19 October 2018

DEFINITIONS

In this circular, unless the context otherwise requires, the following expressions shall have the following meanings:

"Board" the board of Directors "Company" China Aoyuan Property Group Limited, a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability, the Shares of which are listed on the main board of the Stock Exchange "Director(s)" the director(s) of the Company "Extraordinary General Meeting" the extraordinary general meeting of the Company to or "EGM" be held at Room Fanling, Lower Level I, Kowloon Shangri-La, 64 Mody Road, Tsim Sha Tsui East, Kowloon, Hong Kong on Tuesday, 13 November 2018 at 11:00 a.m., to consider and, if appropriate, to approve the resolution contained in the notice of the meeting which is set out on pages 6 to 7 of this circular, or any adjournment thereof "Group" the Company and its subsidiaries "HK$" Hong Kong dollars, the lawful currency of Hong Kong "Hong Kong" the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the People's Republic of China "Listing Rules" the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock Exchange "Proposed Change of Company the proposed change of the English name of the Name" Company from "China Aoyuan Property Group Limited" to "China Aoyuan Group Limited", and the proposed change of the dual foreign name in Chinese of the Company from "ʕ਷ෳ෤ήପණྠٰ΅Ϟࠢʮ̡" to" ʕ਷ෳ෤ණྠٰ΅Ϟࠢʮ̡" "Share(s)" ordinary share(s) of nominal value of HK$0.01 each in the capital of the Company "Shareholder(s)" holder(s) of Share(s) "Stock Exchange" The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited -1-

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 3883)

19 October 2018

To the Shareholders

Dear Sir/Madam,

PROPOSED CHANGE OF COMPANY NAME

AND

NOTICE OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

INTRODUCTION

The purpose of this circular is to provide the Shareholders with information on the resolution to be proposed at the Extraordinary General Meeting regarding the Proposed Change of Company Name and the notice of the Extraordinary General Meeting.

PROPOSED CHANGE OF COMPANY NAME

Reference is made to the announcement of the Company dated 12 October 2018 in respect of the Proposed Change of Company Name. The Board proposes to change the English name of the Company from "China Aoyuan Property Group Limited" to "China Aoyuan Group Limited" and to change the dual foreign name in Chinese of the Company from "ʕ਷ෳ෤ήପණྠٰ΅Ϟࠢʮ̡ " to " ʕ਷ෳ෤ණྠٰ΅Ϟࠢʮ̡", subject to the conditions of the Proposed Change of Company Name set out below being fulfilled.

REASONS FOR THE PROPOSED CHANGE OF COMPANY NAME

With the further development and expansion of the Group's business encompassing property development, commercial operation, property management, health and regimen, cultural tourism and cross-border e-commerce, the Board believes that the Proposed Change of Company Name will create a new corporate image and identity for the Company and better reflect the Company's long-term business strategies. Accordingly, the Board is of the view that the Proposed Change of Company Name is in the interests of the Company and the Shareholders as a whole.

CONDITIONS OF THE PROPOSED CHANGE OF COMPANY NAME

The Proposed Change of Company Name is subject to (a) the passing of a special resolution by the Shareholders at the EGM to approve the Proposed Change of Company Name; and (b) the approval of the Registrar of Companies in the Cayman Islands by way of issue of a certificate of incorporation on change of name.

Once the special resolution on the Proposed Change of Company Name has been passed at the EGM, the Company will file a certified copy of the said resolution with the Registrar of Companies in the Cayman Islands to effect the change.

Subject to the satisfaction of the conditions set out above, the Proposed Change of Company Name will take effect from the date of issue of the certificate of incorporation on change of name. Upon the Proposed Change of Company Name taking effect and the receipt of the certificate of incorporation on change of name from the Registrar of Companies in the Cayman Islands, the Company will carry out the necessary filing procedures with the Companies Registry in Hong Kong.