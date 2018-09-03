Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  China Aoyuan Property Group Limited    3883   KYG2112H1065

CHINA AOYUAN PROPERTY GROUP LIMITED (3883)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

China Aoyuan Property : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/03/2018 | 03:37am CEST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 3883)

VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT

UNAUDITED CONTRACTED SALES PERFORMANCE FOR

AUGUST 2018

This announcement is voluntarily made pursuant to the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.

The board of directors (the "Board") of China Aoyuan Property Group Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") is pleased to announce that, in August 2018, the Group achieved unaudited contracted sales of approximately RMB6,850 million, representing a year-on-year increase of 158%. The Group's accumulated unaudited contracted sales for January to August 2018 were approximately RMB53,160 million in total, representing an increase of approximately 145% over the corresponding period of 2017.

The above-mentioned unaudited figures are based on the summary of internal information of the Company, which may differ from figures to be disclosed in the audited or unaudited consolidated financial statements to be published by the Company on an annual or interim basis due to various uncertainties during the process of collection and collating of such sales information. As such, the above figures are provided for reference only.

Shareholders of the Company and potential investors are advised to exercise due care when dealing in the shares of the Company. When in doubt, investors are advised to seek professional advice from professional or financial advisers.

By order of the Board

China Aoyuan Property Group Limited

Guo Zi Wen

Chairman

Hong Kong, 3 September 2018

As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Mr. Guo Zi Wen, Mr. Guo Zi Ning, Ms. Zhong Ping and Mr. Ma Jun; and the independent non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. Tsui King Fai, Mr. Cheung Kwok Keung and Mr. Hu Jiang.

Disclaimer

China Aoyuan Property Group Limited published this content on 03 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 September 2018 01:36:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CHINA AOYUAN PROPERTY GROU
03:37aCHINA AOYUAN PROPERTY : Voluntary announcement
PU
08/29CHINA AOYUAN PROPERTY : Proposed issue of usd and sgd senior not...
PU
08/20CHINA AOYUAN PROPERTY : interim net up 58% to RMB1.2b; no div
AQ
08/14CHINA AOYUAN PROPERTY GROUP LIMITED : half-yearly earnings release
08/02CHINA AOYUAN PROPERTY : Voluntary announcement
PU
07/27CHINA AOYUAN PROPERTY : to further issue USD175m senior notes
AQ
07/26CHINA AOYUAN PROPERTY : Issuance of further usd175,000,000 6.35%...
PU
07/26CHINA AOYUAN PROPERTY : tips interim core net to rise 50%
AQ
07/26CHINA AOYUAN PROPERTY : Proposed further issue of usd senior not...
PU
07/25CHINA AOYUAN PROPERTY : Positive profit alert
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
03/05Lumiere Capital Letter To Investors 2017 Full Year Review 
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2018 29 620 M
EBIT 2018 5 770 M
Net income 2018 2 523 M
Debt 2018 14 705 M
Yield 2018 6,31%
P/E ratio 2018 5,50
P/E ratio 2019 3,86
EV / Sales 2018 0,96x
EV / Sales 2019 0,19x
Capitalization 13 697 M
Chart CHINA AOYUAN PROPERTY GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
China Aoyuan Property Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHINA AOYUAN PROPERTY GROU
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 7,38  CNY
Spread / Average Target 45%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Zi Ning Guo Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Zi Wen Guo Chairman
Jun Ma Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Ping Zhong Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Kwok Keung Cheung Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHINA AOYUAN PROPERTY GROUP LIMITED29.07%2 006
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP3.11%46 838
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-10.73%43 009
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.-1.78%34 693
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS CO LTD-21.51%32 330
CK ASSET HOLDINGS LTD-18.56%27 182
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.