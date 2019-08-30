China Automation : (004) Memorandum and Articles of Association of the Offeror (AACL)

EXEMPTED Company Registered and
filed as No. 310028 On 01-Apr-2016
Assistant Registrar
Uploaded: 01-Apr-2016 09:45 EST
Auth Code: G35694054894
www.verify.gov.ky
CI$50.00
01-APR-2016
Auth Code: C35225088741
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Attachments
Disclaimer
China Automation Group Limited published this content on 30 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 August 2019 14:36:15 UTC