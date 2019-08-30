China Automation : (005) 2018 Annual Report (Eng)

COMPANY

PROFILE

China Automation Group Limited (the "Company") was established in 1999 and listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange") on 12 July 2007. The Company and its subsidiaries (collectively referred to as the "Group") specialise in providing safety and critical control systems and control valves mainly for the petrochemical industries. The Group is the largest integrated solution provider of safety and critical control systems in the petrochemical industry as well as the largest domestic manufacturer of control valves in the People's Republic of China (the "PRC").

In view of the promising prospect of the healthcare services industry in China, the Group had acquired 60% of the total issued share capital of Etern Group Limited, an investment holding company holding 98% equity interest in Yongding Hospital Company Limited, which is principally engaged in hospital business in Suzhou, China in July 2017.

Given the promising prospects of the healthcare services sector in China and the profitability track record of acquired hospital business, Board of Directors ("the Board") considers that the hospital business will broaden the income source and enhance the financial stability of the Group, which may help to shield the Group from market pressure on its existing core businesses.