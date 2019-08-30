China Automation : (007) 2017 Annual Report (Eng)

|
|
|
|
Technology
|
|
|
|
|
Today
|
|
|
Security
|
2017
|
|
|
|
|
Tomorrow's
|
Report
|
|
Safeguard
|
Annual
|
|
Apply
|
|
|
|
|
|
CONTENTS
2 Company Profile
4 Chairman's Statement
9 Management Discussion and Analysis
17 Investor Relations Report
18 Directors and Senior Management's Biographies
21 Directors' Report
29 Corporate Governance Practices
-
Environment, Social and Governance Report
-
Independent Auditor's Report
-
Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss and
-
-
Other Comprehensive Income
-
Consolidated Statement of Financial Position
-
Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity
-
Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows
-
Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements
-
Financial Summary
-
Corporate Information
COMPANY
PROFILE
China Automation Group Limited (the "Company") was established in 1999 and listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange") on 12 July 2007. The Company and its subsidiaries (collectively referred to as the "Group") specialise in providing safety and critical control systems and control valves mainly for the petrochemical industries. The Group is the largest integrated solution provider of safety and critical control systems in the petrochemical industry as well as the largest domestic manufacturer of control valves in the People's Republic of China (the "PRC").
In view of the promising prospect of the healthcare services industry in China, the Group had acquired 60% of the total issued share capital of Etern Group Limited, an investment holding company holding 98% equity interest in Yongding Hospital Company Limited, which is principally engaged in hospital business in Suzhou, China in July 2017.
In order to further enhance growth potential of the Group and maximise shareholders' value, the Group may consider making further investments in the healthcare services sector should suitable opportunities arise.
2 China Automation Group Limited
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
China Automation Group Limited published this content on 30 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 August 2019 14:36:14 UTC