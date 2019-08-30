China Automation : (009) 2016 Annual Report (Eng)

COMPANY

China Automation Group Limited (the "Company") was established in 1999 and listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange") on 12 July 2007. The Company and its subsidiaries (collectively referred to as the "Group") specialise in providing safety and critical control systems, control valves, and traction systems & related products mainly for the petrochemical and railway industries. The Group is the largest integrated solution provider of safety and critical control systems in the petrochemical industry, the largest domestic manufacturer of control valves, as well as a qualified supplier of traction and auxiliary power supply related systems