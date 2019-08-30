Log in
CHINA AUTOMATION GROUP LIMITED

CHINA AUTOMATION GROUP LIMITED

(0569)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Hong Kong - 08/29
1.41 HKD   +0.71%
News 
News

China Automation : (009) 2016 Annual Report (Eng)

0
08/30/2019 | 10:37am EDT

Apply Tomorrow's Technology

Safeguard Security Today

2016

Annual Report

CONTENTS

2 Company Profile

4 Chairman's Statement

9 Management Discussion and Analysis

15 Investor Relations Report

16 Directors and Senior Management's Biographies

20 Directors' Report

30 Corporate Governance Report

  1. Environment, Social and Governance Report
  1. Independent Auditor's Report

45 Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss and   Other Comprehensive Income

  1. Consolidated Statement of Financial Position
  1. Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity
  2. Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows
  1. Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements
    126 Financial Summary
    127 Corporate Information

COMPANY

PROFILE

China Automation Group Limited (the "Company") was established in 1999 and listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange") on 12 July 2007. The Company and its subsidiaries (collectively referred to as the "Group") specialise in providing safety and critical control systems, control valves, and traction systems & related products mainly for the petrochemical and railway industries. The Group is the largest integrated solution provider of safety and critical control systems in the petrochemical industry, the largest domestic manufacturer of control valves, as well as a qualified supplier of traction and auxiliary power supply related systems

  • equipment in the railway industry in the People's Republic of China (the "PRC"). Leveraging on its solid business with three product series, strong engineering capability and extensive distribution network, the Group endeavors to become a large automation control system provider in China.

2 China Automation Group Limited

ANNUAL REPORT 2016

3

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

China Automation Group Limited published this content on 30 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 August 2019 14:36:14 UTC
