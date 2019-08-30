China Automation : (011) 2019 Interim Report (Eng)

For the six months ended 30 June 2019, revenue generated from system and software and industrial control valves plus related services in relation to the petrochemical industries increased by 23.1% to RMB712.9 million (1H2018: RMB579.3 million). Such increase was mainly contributed by sales of system and software and sales of industrial control valves. The increase in revenue generated from the system and software was primarily attributable to the increase in tendering and delivery activities in the petrochemical industry. The increase in revenue generated from industrial control valves was primarily attributable to more contracts won in the petrochemical and pharmaceutical industries during the six months ended 30 June 2019.

In addition, in terms of operating segment, 73.6% (1H2018: 71.6%) of the Group's revenue was generated from the petrochemical segment and 26.4% (1H2018: 28.4%) from the hospital services segment.

GROSS PROFIT

Gross profit for the six months ended 30 June 2019 was RMB244.3 million (1H 2018: RMB200.2 million), representing a 22.0% increase when compared to that of the corresponding period last year.

The overall gross profit margin for the six months ended 30 June 2019 remained stable at 25.2% (1H 2018: 24.7%).