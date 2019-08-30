China Automation : (011) 2019 Interim Report (Eng)

Administrative expenses for the six months ended 30 June 2019 as a percentage of the Group's revenue was 10.6% (1H 2018: 11.6%).
RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT EXPENSES
Research and development expenses for the six months ended 30 June 2019 were RMB37.4 million (1H 2018: RMB28.6 million). The research and development projects undertaken during the period were mainly related to (i) development of high-end control valves in response to the preferential policies regarding localisation enacted by the Chinese Government; and (ii) core hardware for turbine machinery control systems.
FINANCE COSTS
Finance costs for the six months ended 30 June 2019 decreased by 1.4% to RMB27.5 million (1H 2018: RMB27.9 million) after deducting amount of RMB13.7 million (1H 2018: RMB4.1 million) capitalised under construction in construction.
INCOME TAX EXPENSES
Income tax expenses amounted to RMB21.7 million (1H 2018: RMB16.1 million) for the six months ended 30 June 2019.
The effective tax rate for the six months ended 30 June 2019 was 29.3% (1H 2018: 24.4%).
The differences between the PRC enterprise income tax rate of 25% and the effective tax rates of the Group for both the current and prior interim periods are mainly attributable to: (i) tax benefit granted to certain PRC subsidiaries qualified as "High and New Technology Enterprises" which subject to the preferential rate of 15%; and (ii) tax losses and deductible temporary differences of certain subsidiaries not recognised as deferred tax assets due to the unpredictability of future profit streams of respective subsidiaries.
LIQUIDITY, FINANCIAL RESOURCES AND CAPITAL STRUCTURE
Net cash generated from operating activities amounted to RMB98.4 million for the six months ended 30 June 2019 (1H 2018: RMB23.1 million). The Group has adopted a prudent working capital management strategy. As such, the Group was able to generate positive operating cash flow due to: (i) the decrease in trade and bills receivables; and (ii) the significant increase in contract liabilities.
Net cash used in investing activities amounted to RMB167.5 million for the six months ended 30 June 2019 (1H 2018: RMB41.9 million). This was primarily due to the purchases of property, plant and equipment in relation to investment projects in Wuzhong city.
Net cash used in financing activities amounted to RMB65.1 million for the six months ended 30 June 2019 (1H 2018: net cash generated from financing activities amounted to RMB101.1 million). The net cash used in financing activities for the period was mainly due to the repayments of bank borrowings amounted to RMB56.0 million.
As at 30 June 2019, cash and bank balances (including pledged bank deposits) amounted to RMB713.0 million (31 December 2018: RMB848.1 million).
GEARING POSITION
The net gearing (total borrowings less cash over equity) ratio was 104.9% as at 30 June 2019 (31 December 2018: at 80.1%). As at 30 June 2019, the total borrowings of the Group amounted to RMB2,045.5 million (31 December 2018: RMB1,946.7 million), of which the long term payables in relation to the capital contribution from Ningxia Industrial Guide Fund Management Limited amounted to RMB500.0 million; the convertible bonds amounted to RMB731.2 million, the corporate bonds due 2019 amounted to RMB208.9 million and the guaranteed notes due 2019 amounted to US$10.0 million (equivalent to approximately RMB69.5 million).