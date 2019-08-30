China Automation : (013) 2018 Interim Report (Eng)

Gross profit margin of system sales and engineering design services in relation to petrochemical industries
Gross profit margin of safety systems and engineering design services
The gross profit margin of safety systems and engineering design services in relation to the petrochemical industries increased by 17.0 percentage points to 19.1% (1H 2017: 2.1%). The significant improvement in gross profit margin was primarily due to the Group's revised tendering strategy of emphasizing the quality of the contracts namely higher margin and better payment terms.
Gross profit margin of control valves
The gross profit margin increased by 16.3 percentage points to 22.9% (1H 2017: 6.6%). The significant improvement in gross profit margin was primarily due to the fact that the Group has changed its strategy for bidding new projects to ensure reasonable margin as well as better payment terms.
Gross profit margin for the provision of engineering and maintenance services
The gross profit margin for the provision of engineering and maintenance services decreased by 10.9 percentage points to 24.7% (1H 2017: 35.6%).
Gross profit margin of hospital services
For the six months ended 30 June 2018, the gross profit margin of the hospital services business was 33.1%.
Other income
For the six months ended 30 June 2018, other income amounted to RMB14.3 million (1H 2017: RMB7.8 million). The increase was primarily attributable to the government subsidies received by the Company's subsidiaries from relevant government bodies in connection with expenses on technology development.
Other losses
For the six months ended 30 June 2018, other losses increased significantly to RMB67.9 million (1H 2017: losses of RMB2.1 million). The significant losses were primarily due to the change in fair value of convertible bonds amounted to RMB67.9 million.
Selling and distribution expenses
Selling and distribution expenses for the six months ended 30 June 2018 were RMB44.4 million (1H 2017: RMB43.2 million), representing an increase of 2.8% when compared to the corresponding period last year.
Selling and distribution expenses for the six months ended 30 June 2018 as a percentage of the Group's revenue was 5.5% (1H 2017: 10.5%).
Administrative expenses
Administrative expenses for the six months ended 30 June 2018 increased by 12.2% to RMB93.9 million (1H 2017: RMB83.7 million). Out of the RMB93.9 million, the consolidation of the hospital services business accounted for RMB17 million. The administrative expenses in relation to the petrochemical business decreased by 8.1% or RMB6.8 million when compared to the corresponding period last year.
Administrative expenses for the six months ended 30 June 2018 as a percentage of the Group's revenue was 11.6% (1H 2017: 20.3%).
Research and development expenses
Research and development expenses for the six months ended 30 June 2018 were RMB28.6 million (1H 2017: RMB31.8 million). The research and development projects undertaken during the period were mainly related to (i) development of high-end control valves in response to the preferential policies regarding localisation enacted by the Chinese Government; (ii) core hardware for turbine machinery control systems.
Finance costs
Finance costs for the six months ended 30 June 2018 decreased by 3.5% to RMB27.9 million (1H 2017: RMB28.9 million). The decrease was mainly attributable to the capitalization of interest expenses amounted to RMB4.1 million in connection with the project under construction.
Income tax expenses/(credit)
Income tax expenses amounted to RMB16.1 million (1H 2017: income tax credit of RMB1.2 million) for the six months ended 30 June 2018. The income tax expenses were mainly related to the hospital services business.
The effective tax rate for the six months ended 30 June 2018 was 24.3% (1H 2017: -0.8%).