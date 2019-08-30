China Automation : (013) 2018 Interim Report (Eng)

System sales and related services to petrochemical industries

Safety systems and engineering design services

For the six months ended 30 June 2018, revenue generated from sales of safety and critical control systems and engineering design services in relation to the petrochemical industries increased by 53.0% to RMB245.5 million (1H 2017: RMB160.5 million). It was mainly attributable to the bottoming-out of the market and therefore more tendering and delivery activities in the petrochemical industry.

Control valves

The Group's control valve business saw revenue increased by 40.3% to RMB283.5 million (1H 2017: RMB202.0 million) for the six months ended 30 June 2018. The increase was mainly attributable to (i) more contract won following the market recovery in the petrochemical industry; and (ii) more large orders won from the alkaline battery as well as the pharmaceutical industry.

Provision of engineering and maintenance services

Revenue generated from the provision of engineering and maintenance services increased by 1.8% to RMB50.3 million (1H 2017: RMB49.4 million).